FULL LIST: Local candidates of Cebu City for 2025 elections

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 10:49am
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Cebu City for 2025 elections
Cebu City map
Graphics by Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the official list of candidates running for local positions in Cebu City.

As of January 2025, Comelec data shows that Cebu City is the fifth most vote-rich city in the Philippines, with 721,000 registered voters.

These are the candidates vying for positions across Cebu City's three districts:

Mayor - Cebu City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ARCHIVAL, NESTOR-BOPK (LP)

2. CO, JULIETO (IND)

3. GARCIA, RAYMOND ALVIN (PFP)

4. RAMA, MIKE (BARUG)

5. RUIZ, YOGI (KBL)

Vice-Mayor - Cebu City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DALUZ, JOEY (PFP)

2. HONTIVEROS, DONDON (BARUG)

3. OSMEÑA, TOMMY-BOPK (LP)

Member of the House of Representatives – Cebu City – First district

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DE LOS SANTOS, MARY ANN (LP)

2. DEL MAR, CUTIE (NPC)

3. LERIOS, BERT (IND)

4. ONG, FRANKLYN (LDP)

Councilor - Cebu City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ABALLE, EDGAR (PRP)

2. AGUIPO, MAE-ANNE (LAKAS)

3. ALCOVER, JUN (PFP)

4. ANDALES, BEBS-BOPK (LP)

5. ARCHIVAL, NICE-BOPK (LP)

6. ARCILLA, ALVIN-BOPK (LP)

7. BITON, TITING (LAKAS)

8. BONTUYAN, GLENA (PFP)

9. BUANGHUG, MARIA PINO (BARUG)

10. CADUNGOG, JIJING-BOPK (LP)

11. DIZON, ALVIN-BOPK (AKBYN)

12. GARGANERA, JOEL-PANDAY (PFP)

13. GO, HAROLD KENDRICK (PFP)

14. GORDON, MAC-BOPK (LP)

15. GUARDO, AILIEN (PFP)

16. HERRERA, ERNESTO II (PFP)

17. IROY, NICEFORO (KBL)

18. LABELLA, BOY-BOPK (LP)

19. LABELLA, EDGARDO-JAYPEE (PFP)

20. LAURON, REY (LAKAS)

21. MABATID, NIÑA (AKSYON)

22. MEDALLE, MAT ERIC-BOPK (LP)

23. MILLAN, REX IDOL (LDP)

24. OMBAJIN, BOOMBOOM-GYLE (IND)

25. OSMEÑA, RJ (PFP)

26. OTADOY, LARY (KBL)

27. PEPITO, WINSTON (PFP)

28. RALOTA, MIKE (IND)

29. RANCHE, REN-RANCHE (IND)

30. RESCH, JESSICA FRESH (LAKAS)

31. WENCESLAO, THE BIG MAN (LAKAS)

Member of the House of Representatives – Cebu City – Second district

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ABELLANOSA, BEBOT-BOPK (IND)

2. RAMA, EDU (LAKAS)

Councilor - Cebu City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ABELLA, MICHELLE-BOPK (LP)

2. ABELLA, PIE (PFP)

3. ABELLA-CABATINO, NOBIE (LAKAS)

4. ABELLANA, WIN-WIN (IND)

5. ABELLANOSA, JOSE-BOPK (LP)

6. ABELLANOSA, OPEL (PFP)

7. ALCOSEBA, RAF ROCKY-BOPK (LP)

8. ALCOSEBA, RAMON (LAKAS)

9. BALINGIT, BONEL (KBL)

10. BARETE, WIFIMAN (LAKAS)

11. BERIDO, SUSAN JACA (IND)

12. BUENDIA, VIC (IND)

13. CABARRUBIAS, BOBCAB-BOPK (LP)

14. CABIDO, ALI (IND)

15. CANIA, YVONNE (PRP)

16. CASTILLO, JERONE (IND)

17. CUENCO, JAMES (PFP)

18. ERAN, HARRY (LAKAS)

19. ESPARIS, FRANCIS (LAKAS)

20. GABUYA, JUNGABS-BOPK (LP)

21. GEALON, REY-KASIKAS (PFP)

22. GUARDO, JESON (PFP)

23. GUTOBAT, ROM REGALA (IND)

24. KINTANAR, OMAR ABANGAN (KBL)

25. LABELLA, EUGENE (PFP)

26. LABRA, PAUL-BOPK (LP)

27. MARANGA, EMMAN (KBL)

28. OCAMPO, BOYET-BOPK (LP)

29. OLIVA, RENIL (KBL)

30. OSMEÑA, IAN-BOPK (LP)

31. OSMEÑA, RENATO JUNJUN (PFP)

32. PESQUERA, JOY (LAKAS)

33. RAMA, MIKEL (BARUG)

34. SALAHUDDIN, ARLENE (KBL)

35. TELLO, ALDEM (IND)

36. TUMULAK, DAVE (AKSYON)

37. VERDIDA, ABDON JR. (IND)

38. ZAFRA, PHILLIP (LAKAS)

*This is subject to correction.

