From laughs to caramels: Tagle recalls moments with Pope Leo XIV

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle recalled his encounters with newly-elected Pope Leo XIV.

In a press conference at the Pontificio Colegio Filipino in Rome, Italy, on Friday, May 9 (Manila time), he described Leo XIV, also known as Robert Prevost, as “humble” yet “very discerning.”

He said that he and Leo are often seated together, being both cardinal-bishops, the highest rank a cardinal can obtain.

Before the Sistine Chapel was closed for the commencement of the conclave, it was seen that Tagle was sitting beside Prevost and was in front of the future pope during the oath of secrecy.

Caramels

During the press conference, Tagle said he offered a candy to then-Cardinal Prevost, who was seated beside him during the conclave.

He noticed that Prevost was breathing heavily, so he offered him a candy, which the future pope accepted.

“Ayan ha, ‘yan ang unang act of charity ko sa magsasanto papa,” Tagle said while laughing.

(There you go, that was my first act of charity for the new pope.)

Tagle also recalled the 2013 conclave that elected the late Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21.

During that conclave, Tagle said a Colombian cardinal called him a "little boy" after seeing him with candies.

“Nagdala ako ng candy, para kung kumukulo ang tiyan mo may candy,” he said.

(I brought candy so that if your stomach growls, you'll have candy.)

Textmates. When asked if Pope Leo XIV is active on social media, Tagle told reporters that they were often in touch via text.

“Katext ko siya lagi,” he said. (We’re often text each other)

He also described Prevost as a “level-headed person.”

“Hindi yan 'yung tao na parang impulse or reaction lang ang nagbibigay ng directions sa kanya,” Tagle said. (He’s not the type of person who gives directions based on impulse or emotion.)

“Makikinig yan at kung kailagan, aaralin niya ang isang bagay, hindi niya agad-agad sasabihing may ganitong desisyon,... pero pagbalik niya, malinaw, Pero pagbalik yan, kita mo malinaw at nakakatulong siya sa discernment ng buong grupo. 'Yan ang nakakatuwa sa kanya. At hindi masyadong gumagawa ng ingay, ganoon, kalmado, determinado,” he added.

(He listens and if needed, he will study something carefully. He doesn’t immediately say that a decision has been made... but when he comes back, things are clear. When he returns, you can see that he brings clarity and helps the group in discerning. That’s what’s admirable about him. And he doesn’t make much noise. He’s calm and determined.)

Leo XIV was elected pope on May 8, 2025 (Manila time), during the fourth ballot of the conclave that lasted only two days. Before his election as pope, Pope Francis made him a cardinal-bishop in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Tagle will retain his position as pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization until Pope Leo XIV appoints new members of the Roman Curia.