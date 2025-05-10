^

Headlines

Tagle to retain dicastery post until new appointment by Pope Leo XIV

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 9:25am
Three Filipino cardinal-electors — Jose Cardinal Advincula (left), Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle (center), and Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David (right) — speak during a press conference at the Pontificio Collegio Filipino in Rome, Italy, on May 9, 2025 (Manila time).
Nikko Balbedina / Contributor

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will retain his dicastery post, assigned by the late Pope Francis, until Pope Leo XIV appoints new Roman Curia officials.

According to Tagle, he received a "communication" confirming that the pope has retained all officials in the Roman Curia until "a new decision is made."

“Wala siyang sinasabing in a month, meron na bago. So he needs time to reflect on this,” Tagle told reporters in a press conference on May 8 (Manila time) at the Pontificio Colegio Filipino in Rome, Italy. 

(He didn’t say that there will be a new one in a month. So he needs time to reflect on this.)

“We wait for him to make the changes if he wants to make the changes,” he added. 

When a pontiff dies, the heads of the Roman Curia's dicasteries—also known as “prefects”—automatically vacate their posts to allow the new pope to appoint his own cabinet members.

Following Pope Francis’ death on April 11, it was implied that Cardinal Tagle and other prefects had vacated their positions.

Tagle shared that he joked with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, offering to be his cook.

Tagle told the pope: “Kung gusto mo, puwede akong maging cook mo… ako na lang ang magluluto sa iyo.” (If you want, I can be your cook. I’ll cook for you.)

To which the pope replied, according to Tagle: “Marunong ka ba magluto?” (Do you know how to cook?)

Tagle was appointed by Pope Francis in 2022 as the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, a Roman Curia office where the sitting pope serves as prefect.

New pope. Leo XIV, also known as Robert Prevost, was elected pope on May 8, 2025 (Manila time). 

He was elected during the fourth ballot for only two days. 

Aside from Tagle, the voting Filipino cardinals include Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Kalookan Archbishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David.

CARDINAL LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE

CONCLAVE

PAPAL WATCH

PONTIFICIO COLLEGIO FILIPPINO

POPE FRANCIS

POPE LEO XIV

VATICAN CITY
