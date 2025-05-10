QC Mayor Belmonte, local execs endorse Pangilinanâ€™s Senate comeback

^

QC Mayor Belmonte, local execs endorse Pangilinan’s Senate comeback

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 2:32pm
QC Mayor Belmonte, local execs endorse Pangilinan's Senate comeback
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with other local officials endorse senatorial candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.
MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, joined by key city officials, publicly endorsed the Senate bid of former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as he wrapped up his 90-day campaign in the city where his political career began.

Pangilinan, who served as Quezon City councilor from 1988 to 1992, returned to Barangay Sta. Monica for the final stop of his campaign trail.

Accompanied by his nephew, actor Donny Pangilinan, he crossed a symbolic finish line and broke a ceremonial ribbon at the Villa Verde Homes Subdivision basketball court.

Mayor Belmonte was joined by 5th District Rep. PM Vargas, 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar and 5th District Councilor Joseph Visaya in raising Pangilinan’s hands before supporters.

“Piliin natin ang mga mamumuno na tapat, hindi tayo pagtataksilan, hindi tayo bibiguin, maglilingkod nang tapat,” Pangilinan told the crowd, urging voters to choose leaders who are honest and committed to public service.

Pangilinan, a two-decade Senate veteran and former food security czar, has centered his campaign on boosting the agriculture sector. 

He has proposed a significant increase in the Department of Agriculture’s budget, pledging to add P100 billion to the current P200 billion allocation in his first year if elected.  

He also pushed for his “Libreng Almusal” proposal, which aims to give free breakfast to public school students using food from local farmers and fisherfolk.

More than 68 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 12 in the national and local elections, choosing 12 senators, district and party-list representatives, as well as thousands of local officials nationwide. 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates Philstar.com. This article was produced independently in adherence to our editorial and ethical guidelines.

