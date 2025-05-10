^

May 10, 2025 | 2:46pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates are contesting 12 seats in the Senate.

The campaign season officially began on February 11 and runs only until today, May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here.

Pope Leo XIV elected in fourth ballot, among fastest in papal history &mdash; CBCP

Pope Leo XIV elected in fourth ballot, among fastest in papal history — CBCP

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Pope Leo XIV’s quick ascent to the papacy places him among the fastest-elected pontiffs in the Catholic Church’s...
INC sample ballot lists 8 Senate bets

INC sample ballot lists 8 Senate bets

By Jun Elias | 17 hours ago
The Iglesia ni Cristo has picked only eight candidates among the 66 senatoriables whom they will vote for in the May...
Ex-PAGCOR chair, 4 others get 100 years for graft

Ex-PAGCOR chair, 4 others get 100 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim Genuino and four other former top officials of the state...
Marcos execs in Duterte arrest to invoke sub judice rule

Marcos execs in Duterte arrest to invoke sub judice rule

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The government will raise procedural issues, particularly the sub judice rule, in response to the complaint filed by Sen....
Sara to DOJ: Junk inciting to sedition, grave threats raps

Sara to DOJ: Junk inciting to sedition, grave threats raps

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has asked the Department of Justice to junk the inciting to sedition and grave threats complaints...
Palace says impeachment complaint vs Marcos baseless

Palace says impeachment complaint vs Marcos baseless

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Malacañang downplayed yesterday the attempt of former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema and...
Sara scores Alyansa for pulling Philippines &lsquo;back to darkness&rsquo;

Sara scores Alyansa for pulling Philippines ‘back to darkness’

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
In her last pitch for the senatorial candidates endorsed by her family, Vice President Sara Duterte took a swipe against President...
30 areas may experience &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &ndash; PAGASA

30 areas may experience ‘danger’ heat index – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
At least 30 areas in the country may experience a “danger” heat index between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius today,...
Pump prices going down again next week

Pump prices going down again next week

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
The upcoming week will see another round of fuel price cuts, with diesel and kerosene expected to drop by over P1 per li...
