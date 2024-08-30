^

Chinese embassy protests Japanese envoy’s remarks on boat ramming

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Image from video footage posted by Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela shows a China Coast Guard vessel.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese embassy in Manila has sent a diplomatic note of protest to the Japanese embassy for the remarks of its ambassador on Sunday’s ramming of a Philippine ship by China Coast Guard vessels in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

China’s increasing attacks against Philippine vessels sparked condemnation.

The Chinese embassy yesterday singled out Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo for posting on X a video of a CCG vessel and calling the incident “another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal.”

“We have taken note of the Japanese Ambassador’s irresponsible remarks and have issued a diplomatic note of protest to the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines,” the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

Whenever incidents occur in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said the Japanese ambassador always does not fail to give instant high-profile responses that ignore the facts and contain unwarranted accusations against China.

“We can’t help but ask, does he not need some time to understand the facts and truth of the incidents, even if he were a judge or arbitrator of some sort?

His unprincipled criticisms and habitual bias, driven by ‘political correctness’ can hardly contribute to upholding a rules-based international order,” the spokesperson said.

Japan opposed China’s dangerous actions which increase tensions and undermine the safety of Philippine activities.

“Another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal. Any harassment & actions which increase tensions or obstruct freedom of navigation are not tolerated. Upholding a rules-based int’l order and adhering to commitments must prevail,” the Japanese ambassador wrote on X.

Endo urged China to uphold rules-based order and peaceful settlement of disputes based on international law.

The issue concerning the South China Sea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry earlier said, is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community.

On Sunday, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel BRP Datu Sanday encountered aggressive and dangerous maneuvers from eight Chinese maritime forces while operating from Hasa-Hasa (Half Moon) Shoal to Escoda Shoal.

The actions of the Chinese vessels were aimed at obstructing the BFAR vessel’s humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food and medical supplies.

Despite its aggressive behavior and increasing attacks on Philippine vessels, the Chinese embassy spokesperson stressed that China remains “committed to properly handling maritime disputes with the Philippines” through dialogue and consultation.

The spokesperson urged Japan to deeply reflect on history, reflect on its words and actions, contribute more to regional peace and stability and try establishing itself as a truly independent and trustworthy country in the eyes of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

