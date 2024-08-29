LIVE: House hearing on DPWH's 2025 budget

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is once again holding a hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Thursday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is reviewing the spending plan for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), led by Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

For 2025, the DPWH is requesting a P900 billion budget, which is lower than the P997.9 billion budget allocated in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Of the proposed budget, the National Expenditure Program said that P257.06 billion will be allocated to water resources development and flood control, including flood management, while P861.24 billion will be given to infrastructure projects that include communications, roads and other transport sub-sectors.

Watch the House hearing into the 2025 National Budget for DPWH on Aug. 29, 2024