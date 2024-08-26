^

Philippines, Timor-Leste sign limited visa waiver deal

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
August 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines, Timor-Leste sign limited visa waiver deal
East Timor Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas attends the 57th Association of southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Plenary Meeting session in Vientiane on July 25, 2024.
AFP / Sai Aung Main

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Timor-Leste signed an agreement on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official or service passports.

The agreement was signed during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas during his visit to Manila on Aug. 20.

During the meeting, the Philippines reiterated its support for Timor-Leste’s membership to ASEAN and committed to provide needed capacity building and technical assistance.

The two foreign ministers also shared their views on ongoing global events such as the developments in the West Philippine Sea and cooperation with the European Union.

The foreign ministers also reiterated their commitment to convene the 2nd Policy Consultations, which was last held in 2014 in order to provide an avenue for both sides to discuss in detail the state of bilateral relations and cooperation.

