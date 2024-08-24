KOJC member dies during police raid on Quiboloy’s Davao compound

Thousands of policemen were involved in the raid of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Aug. 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) died of a heart attack early Saturday morning during a police operation to serve an arrest warrant on fugitive alleged human trafficker and sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The incident occurred as thousands of police officers from the Davao Regional Police Office XI conducted a large-scale operation at the KOJC compound in Buhangin District in Davao City.

Reports are circulating in Davao City, stating that regional police officers have confirmed that a 50-year-old male died of cardiac arrest as policemen entered the KOJC compound.

The Philippine National Police deployed around 2,000 officers, including those from the PNP Civil Disturbance Management unit, to enforce the warrant and conduct a thorough search of the compound, which contains 42 buildings.

According to a report from GMA News’ Super Radyo Davao, PNP Region XI director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III earlier said that two warrants of arrest had been issued against Quiboloy, along with his accomplices. There are five co-accused for each warrant.

The operation resulted to heightened tensions, with reports of some members being affected by tear gas and others fainting, requiring immediate medical attention.

The search is ongoing, with Quiboloy and his accomplices yet to be found.

The operation follows a previous attempt by the PNP to arrest Quiboloy at the same compound on June 10, 2024. The attempt was condemned by former president and Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who is a known close ally of Quiboloy and also serves as the KOJC property administrator.

Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “appointed son of God,” has standing warrants of arrest from the Davao City and Pasig City courts for qualified human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment charges.

He is also wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for sex abuse and human trafficking. — with report by John Unson