PNP storms KOJC compound in Davao City to arrest Quiboloy

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 10:44am
Apollo Quiboloy.
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) officers launched a large-scale operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City early Saturday morning to arrest accused sex offender and human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy.

According to a report from GMA News’ Super Radyo Davao, hundreds of officers from PNP Regional Office XI gathered at the compound's entrance in Buhangin District before dawn.

The cops entered the KOJC compund by 5:27 a.m. and started to search for its leader. 

Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, PNP Region XI director, explained  that two warrants of arrest had been issued against Quiboloy, along with his accomplices. For each warrant, there are five co-accused.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Police Major Catherine dela Rey assured that the search at the KOJC compound, which spans 42 buildings, would be thorough while minimizing the risk of harm. 

Saturday's operation is the second attempt by the PNP to arrest Quiboloy at the Davao City compound.

The first attempt, conducted on June 10, 2024, saw tensions escalate between police and KOJC members when officers used ladders to scale the high fence and gates of the main compound to gain access to the property. The followers initially tried to stop the cops but eventually relented.

Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “appointed son of God,” has standing warrants of arrests from the Davao City and Pasig City courts for child sexual abuse and human trafficking.

He is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list for allegedly orchestrating a sex trafficking operation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously asked the pastor to surface and follow the law instead of questioning the motive of people offering a 10-million reward for his arrest.

The KOJC founder hails from Davao and is also a close ally of former president and Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
