^

Headlines

China gaslighting Philippines in West Philippine Sea dispute — expert

Michael Punongbayan - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 11:27am
China gaslighting Philippines in West Philippine Sea dispute â�� expert
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela posted photos of damaged Philippine Coast Guard vessels following the collision with China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — International maritime security expert Ray Powell accused China of gaslighting the Philippines over the disputed West Philippine Sea.

In an interview with “Storycon” on One News on Tuesday, Powell said China is maintaining its “typical” behavior of blaming the country whenever an incident caused by China Coast Guard's unlawful and aggressive maneuvers occurred in West Philippine Sea

China has issued a false narrative about the incident on Monday, pinning the blame on the Philippine Coast Guard's vessels.

“This is pretty typical of China. Whenever they try to block the Philippines’ movement. The Philippines tries to get around the ship and [when] the ships collide, they blame the Philippines. What possible motivation would the Philippines have going out and running out into Chinese ship?” Powell asked.

“It’s what the term gaslighting is. It is trying to refute your reality, it is introducing its completely contrary and clearly false idea. And trying to see if they can get you and others (to believe them),” Powell added.

However, Powell said compared to Ayungin Shoal, China will have difficulties in controlling Escoda Shoal.

“It takes a number of ships. Controlling Sabina Shoal is really hard. It’s a much larger feature and you can’t have just one entrance like in Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

“And, of course, it is much closer to the Philippines for they have to go further away from their base Mischief (Panganiban) Reef. And, of course, unlike the BRP Sierra Madre the Philippine ship in Sabina Shoal can move,” Powell said.

“Tactically for China, it’s a harder problem. They are not gonna defend this very, very large feature. And if Teresa Magbanua wanted to move to different parts of the shoal they can do it today,” Powell said.

He said China is engaged in a “grey zone battle” in its serious efforts to take over the WPS, which is merely based on its nine-dash line.

“China’s sovereignty claims over all these are very ambiguous. Sometimes, they will say that all of the nine-dash line belongs to China. But then sometimes they will say we don’t claim sovereignty over everything, it just that specific places. And so really, whatever they decide is theirs,” Powell said.

“It is a moving of the battle lines and, this [is] the grey zone. And the battle lines had been drawn before at Ayungin Shoal and they have now moved closer to Palawan,” he said. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr.: Heads will roll over Guo departure

Marcos Jr.: Heads will roll over Guo departure

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Heads will roll over the reported escape of dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, President Marcos warned yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara&rsquo;s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

Sara’s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Social media and online forums were abuzz yesterday after claims circulated that the picture book authored by Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Printing of VP Sara's book is P50 per copy &mdash; OVP

Printing of VP Sara's book is P50 per copy — OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
OVP Spokesperson Michael Poa said the estimated cost was derived from a thorough study, but the actual cost may still decrease...
Headlines
fbtw
House answers VP Sara: Auditing your secret funds not tied to impeachment plot

House answers VP Sara: Auditing your secret funds not tied to impeachment plot

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
During a press conference, Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega (La Union, 1st District) also challenged Duterte to name her "friends"...
Headlines
fbtw
TRB to penalize drivers with no RFID, toll load

TRB to penalize drivers with no RFID, toll load

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Beginning Aug. 31, motorists will be fined up to P5,000 for entering expressways without an electronic toll collection device...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rainfall expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

Rainfall expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Portions of Visayas and Mindanao may experience rain showers on Thursday due to the easterlies, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 1,000 OFWs seek repatriation from Lebanon

Nearly 1,000 OFWs seek repatriation from Lebanon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Around 1,000 overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon are seeking immediate repatriation amid escalating tensions between Israeli...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US national security heads discuss sea row

Philippines, US national security heads discuss sea row

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Top security officials of the Philippines and the United States have expressed grave concern over China’s continuing...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth transfers another P10 billion to treasury

PhilHealth transfers another P10 billion to treasury

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Amid opposition from medical groups, former health secretaries and other groups, the second tranche of idle funds from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with