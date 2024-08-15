^

Headlines

Comelec to continue probe into Guo's election law violations despite dismissal

Daphne Galvez - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 11:30am
Comelec to continue probe into Guo's election law violations despite dismissal
In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo meeting senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Despite expulsion, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will proceed with its investigation into the possible criminal liability of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo for violating election laws.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia noted that the ombudsman’s decision won’t affect the material misrepresentation case against Guo.

Garcia explained that the ombudsman case against Guo is administrative in nature while the Comelec complaint is a criminal complaint.

“As far as Comelec is concerned, our case is separate and independent. Even if she was removed from her position, the case will continue to be tried,” he said.

The Comelec is currently conducting a preliminary investigation to determine if there is probable cause to file a criminal complaint against Guo. If proven guilty of misrepresentation charges, Garcia said Guo could face one to six years imprisonment.

He further noted that the decision of the ombudsman is “immediately executory.” An appeal may be filed before the Court of Appeals. – Elizabeth Marcelo, Mayen Jaymalin, Romina Cabrera

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

COURT OF APPEALS

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smartmatic founder, ex-VP surrender in US

Smartmatic founder, ex-VP surrender in US

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Smartmatic founder Roger Piñate and a former vice president of the election technology provider have surrendered to...
Headlines
fbtw
Megaworld turns over P35 million reward to Yulo

Megaworld turns over P35 million reward to Yulo

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo received yesterday the keys to his P32-million fully furnished condominium unit at McKinley...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government acquiring more fighter jets amid West Philippine Sea air harassment&rsquo;

‘Government acquiring more fighter jets amid West Philippine Sea air harassment’

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The government is acquiring more fighter jets for the Philippine Air Force following China’s most recent act of harassment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still committed to Interpol &mdash; DOJ

Philippines still committed to Interpol — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
“We no longer have a commitment to the ICC. But with Interpol, we do. Interpol is far-reaching, and we should be prepared....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. doubles cash incentives for Olympic medalists

Marcos Jr. doubles cash incentives for Olympic medalists

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos doubled the cash incentives given by the government to medalists of the Paris Olympics as he praised them...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina director sacked over Mindoro oil spill

Marina director sacked over Mindoro oil spill

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
A regional director of the Maritime Industry Authority has been ordered dismissed for grave misconduct and gross negligence...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo faces tax evasion raps

Guo faces tax evasion raps

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is facing a complaint for not paying P500,000 in capital gains tax on the purported...
Headlines
fbtw
3-day transport strike vs PUVMP starts

3-day transport strike vs PUVMP starts

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Police and transport groups were at a standoff yesterday as protesters tried to enter the city of Manila for the start of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with