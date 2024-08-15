Comelec to continue probe into Guo's election law violations despite dismissal

In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo meeting senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite expulsion, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will proceed with its investigation into the possible criminal liability of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo for violating election laws.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia noted that the ombudsman’s decision won’t affect the material misrepresentation case against Guo.

Garcia explained that the ombudsman case against Guo is administrative in nature while the Comelec complaint is a criminal complaint.

“As far as Comelec is concerned, our case is separate and independent. Even if she was removed from her position, the case will continue to be tried,” he said.

The Comelec is currently conducting a preliminary investigation to determine if there is probable cause to file a criminal complaint against Guo. If proven guilty of misrepresentation charges, Garcia said Guo could face one to six years imprisonment.

He further noted that the decision of the ombudsman is “immediately executory.” An appeal may be filed before the Court of Appeals. – Elizabeth Marcelo, Mayen Jaymalin, Romina Cabrera