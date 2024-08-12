^

Lawmakers ask 'outspoken' VP Sara to denounce China's actions in West Philippine Sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 1:33pm
This photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte at the Office of the Vice President's first Pride Reception event, June 15, 2023.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Key members of the House of Representatives on Monday scored Vice President Sara Duterte for her continued "silence" on China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea, continuing the lower chamber's spat with Duterte after her open criticism of the Marcos administration in past weeks.

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District), part of the House's “young guns” group, said that how the public will interpret Duterte's refusal to condemn China over its aggression at sea will "define the kind of leader she is."

"Of course, VP Sara has been outspoken ever since, and she shares her opinion on things that are important in this country, particularly our sovereignty," Adiong said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Personally, I'm trying to question why, with all of these things happening, especially with the recent flare of the Chinese government in the West Philippine Sea, she remains to be silent about it," the lawmaker added.

Duterte was similarly criticized in March for not publicly denouncing China's actions in the West Philippine Sea after one of the most extreme confrontations between Filipino and Chinese vessels took place on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. 

Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District) jumped to his sister's defense, saying that it was "not the job" of the vice president "to demonize China or any country for that matter." 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also defended Sara at the time, saying it was not her role to "talk about China." 

Adiong said it was important for Sara to verbalize her position on the situation in the West Philippine Sea as she is the second highest public official in the country.
 
"Whether or not her silence may be treated as apathy, or not really interested, that would definitely spell out and define the kind of leader she is," Adiong said.

Rep. Jil Bongalon (Ako Bicol Party-list) similarly scored Sara for "not issuing a statement against China" since she assumed office in July 2022.

Tensions between the Philippines and China started to noticeably flare in 2023 after routine attempts by the Chinese Coast Guard to foil the Philippines' resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre. 

The tense maritime confrontations, however, are part of a long-running dispute as China continues to reject the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its historic claim over nearly all of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. 

"That's why the nation will really wonder, why is the vice president not issuing statements on the issues in the West Philippine Sea?" the House assistant majority leader said.

"Hhindi bobo ang mga Pilipino. Alam nila ang ibig sabihin niyan (Filipinos are not stupid. They know what it means)," Bongalon added.

Bongalon said that even if public officials butt heads over their contrasting views on national issues, they should be "united in its statement" on China and the West Philippine Sea.

"You know why China keeps on doing this? There are segments of society who are enablers of China, who speak to the advantage of China," Adiong added.

Last Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed concern over the dangerous actions of two Chinese aircraft that dropped flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force aircraft conducting air patrols over Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on August 8.

Since being stripped of 75 cops in her security detail, Sara has been issuing a series of statements openly criticizing the current government's programs and policies and making thinly veiled statements directed at Marcos and his allies.

