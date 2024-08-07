Senate panel summons GMA contactors embroiled in sexual harassment case

The Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media holds an inquiry on the policies of television networks and artist management agencies when it comes to abuse and harassment complaints on August 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The GMA contractors accused of sexual harassment have been subpoenaed by a Senate panel led by actor-turned lawmaker Sen. Robin Padilla on Wednesday.

Padilla, who chairs the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, led an inquiry into the policies of television networks and artist management agencies when it comes to abuse and harassment complaints.

In his opening statement, Sen. Ramon Revilla, who was also a showbiz veteran, said that fellow actor Niño Muhlach personally approached him and told him what had happened to his son, Sandro Muhlach.

Revilla vouched for Niño Muhlach, who works with the senator on the GMA TV show, “Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis”.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada (who was also in showbiz) also attended the hearing.

“Please be informed that we are not employees or parts of the management of GMA or Sparkle Management Agency, which are the right persons to discuss the policy of the television network,” Estrada read the letter of contractors Richard Cruz and Nones.

“At the onset, we deny all the accusations against us. We hope this honorable committee will respect our decision not to attend in this hearing,” the letter read.

The two contractors also said that they are still respondents in the criminal case filed by actor Sandro against them.

A visibly annoyed Estrada said that these excuses were invalid, tearing up the letters at the hearing.

“I just would like to give a piece of advice to these gentlemen, alam niyo, pagka-inimbita kayo sa senado, huwag niyo ipre-empt ang aming mga tanong, okay? So Mister Chair, I believe this letter is totally unacceptable and I move we subpoena them, subpoena ad testificandum, at the next hearing,” Estrada said.

Revilla seconded the motion and Padilla later approved it.

Sandro was also absent from the hearing, citing mental and emotional distress. Estrada attempted to subpoena Sandro due to his the lack of a medical certificate excusing his absence but was told by the National Bureau of Investigation that he has to limit his public exposure, as it might affect his statements.