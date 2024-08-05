Senate adds new members to committees
MANILA, Philippines — New members were introduced to various Senate committees on Monday.
The Senate had a major shakeup in May when Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri stepped down as Senate President, with Sen. Francis Escudero taking his place. Leadership roles in the Senate were also shaken as committee heads were replaced.
Further stirring the membership roles was Sonny Angara being plucked from the Senate after being appointed as the country's new Education Secretary. Before this appointment, Angara was the chairperson for the Senate Committee on Basic Education.
During the Senate’s Plenary Session on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino moved for new members to join several committees, with Sen. Loren Legarda seven committees.
Prior to Zubiri’s ouster, Legarda held the position of President Pro-Tempore. She was replaced by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.
“I move for the nomination and election of the members of the various permanent committees,” Tolentino said.
Here are the membership assignments, which were approved by Estrada:
Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs
- Legarda
- Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.
Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform
- Legarda
Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs
- Legarda
- Sen. Imee Marcos
Committee on Public Services
- Sen. Vice Ronaldo Dela Rosa
- Legarda
- Sen. Joel Villanueva
- Zubiri
- Sen. Grace Poe
Committee on Public Services
- Poe, Vice Chairperson
Committee on GOCCs and Public Enterprises
- Legrada
- Sen. Alan Cayetano
Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes
- Cayetano, Vice Chairperson
- Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
- Sen. Lito Lapid
- Legarda
- Sen. Nancy Binay
Committee on Migrant Workers
- Legarda
- Marcos
- Zubiri
Committee on Basic Education
- Legarda
- Sen. Raffy Tulfo
- Villanueva
- Zubiri
