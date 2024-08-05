^

Headlines

Senate adds new members to committees

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 4:56pm
Senate adds new members to committees
Senator Francis Tolentino moves to introduce new members in different Senate committees on August 5, 2024.
Senate of the Philippines / Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — New members were introduced to various Senate committees on Monday. 

The Senate had a major shakeup in May when Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri stepped down as Senate President, with Sen. Francis Escudero taking his place. Leadership roles in the Senate were also shaken as committee heads were replaced. 

Further stirring the membership roles was Sonny Angara being plucked from the Senate after being appointed as the country's new Education Secretary. Before this appointment, Angara was the chairperson for the Senate Committee on Basic Education. 

During the Senate’s Plenary Session on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino moved for new members to join several committees, with Sen. Loren Legarda seven committees. 

Prior to Zubiri’s ouster, Legarda held the position of President Pro-Tempore. She was replaced by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.  

“I move for the nomination and election of the members of the various permanent committees,” Tolentino said. 

Here are the membership assignments, which were approved by Estrada: 

Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs 

  • Legarda 
  • Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.

Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform  

  • Legarda  

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs  

  • Legarda 
  • Sen. Imee Marcos 

Committee on Public Services

  • Sen. Vice Ronaldo Dela Rosa 
  • Legarda 
  • Sen. Joel Villanueva 
  •  Zubiri 
  • Sen. Grace Poe 

Committee on Public Services 

  •  Poe, Vice Chairperson 

Committee on GOCCs and Public Enterprises 

  • Legrada
  • Sen. Alan Cayetano 

Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes 

  • Cayetano, Vice Chairperson  
  • Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian 
  • Sen. Lito Lapid
  • Legarda
  • Sen. Nancy Binay 

Committee on Migrant Workers 

  • Legarda 
  • Marcos 
  • Zubiri 

Committee on Basic Education 

  • Legarda 
  • Sen. Raffy Tulfo 
  • Villanueva 
  • Zubiri 

vuukle comment

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

JINGGOY ESTRADA

LOREN LEGARDA

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
When he comes home, gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games victory will be made even sweeter with more...
Headlines
fbtw
Make it two golds for Yulo

Make it two golds for Yulo

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
With speed, power and precision, Carlos Yulo vaulted to greater glory in the 2024 Olympics Sunday here.
Headlines
fbtw
'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
In his sponsorship speech, a lawmaker pushed for the bill to exempt not just the cash prize handed out to winning athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA in Northern Luzon

Pagasa monitoring LPA in Northern Luzon

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said it is monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
House of Representatives doubles incentive for Yulo to P6 million

House of Representatives doubles incentive for Yulo to P6 million

7 hours ago
The House of Representatives will grant Carlos Yulo P6 million in cash incentives after his double gold-medal finish at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate Medal of Excellence sought for Carlos Yulo

Senate Medal of Excellence sought for Carlos Yulo

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Multiple resolutions have been filed seeking to award two-time Olympic gold medalist Carols Yulo the Senate Medal of Excellence....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bolsters ties with Germany amid proposed defense plan

Marcos bolsters ties with Germany amid proposed defense plan

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday reinforced the Philippines' ties with Germany following the announcement of a defense...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Yulo had to defy tiredness, sleeplessness for golden vault win

Yulo had to defy tiredness, sleeplessness for golden vault win

By Nick Reeves | 8 hours ago
Carlos Yulo shrugged off a sleepless night to win gymnastics gold in the men's vault at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, 24 hours...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with