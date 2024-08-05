Senate adds new members to committees

Senator Francis Tolentino moves to introduce new members in different Senate committees on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — New members were introduced to various Senate committees on Monday.

The Senate had a major shakeup in May when Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri stepped down as Senate President, with Sen. Francis Escudero taking his place. Leadership roles in the Senate were also shaken as committee heads were replaced.

Further stirring the membership roles was Sonny Angara being plucked from the Senate after being appointed as the country's new Education Secretary. Before this appointment, Angara was the chairperson for the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

During the Senate’s Plenary Session on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino moved for new members to join several committees, with Sen. Loren Legarda seven committees.

Prior to Zubiri’s ouster, Legarda held the position of President Pro-Tempore. She was replaced by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

“I move for the nomination and election of the members of the various permanent committees,” Tolentino said.

Here are the membership assignments, which were approved by Estrada:

Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs

Legarda

Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.

Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform

Legarda

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs

Legarda

Sen. Imee Marcos

Committee on Public Services

Sen. Vice Ronaldo Dela Rosa

Legarda

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Zubiri

Sen. Grace Poe

Poe, Vice Chairperson

Committee on GOCCs and Public Enterprises

Legrada

Sen. Alan Cayetano

Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes

Cayetano, Vice Chairperson

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Lito Lapid

Legarda

Sen. Nancy Binay

Committee on Migrant Workers

Legarda

Marcos

Zubiri

Committee on Basic Education