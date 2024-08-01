^

Headlines

Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping's fingerprints match, says Comelec 

Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 5:31pm
Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping's fingerprints match, says ComelecÂ 
Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in this May 7, 2024.
Facebook / Sen. Risa Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — The fingerprints of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and Chinese national "Guo Hua Ping" match, according to the Commission on Elections' panel investigating the embattled mayor.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia Thursday said that the panel has found sufficient basis to launch a motu proprio investigation on Guo in preparation for the filing of an election-related offense case, specifically her alleged misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy. 

He said the poll body's fact-finding team looked at various fingerprint sources to arrive at its findings.

This includes filed applications for voter registration, certificates of candidacy and documents from the National Bureau of Investigation.

Garcia expressed hope that the Comelec en banc could issue a resolution in relation to the case by early next week.

The Comelec chairperson earlier said that they can no longer initiate a disqualification case against Guo as she has already long been proclaimed and assumed office.

The Office of Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against Guo's right to hold office on Monday.
 
A quo warranto case is a special civil action against a person who usurps, intrudes into or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office without lawful authority to act.

The NBI in June released its own fingerprint analysis findings that show Guo and "Guo Hua Ping" are the same person.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

COMELEC

NBI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

12 hours ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
DTI Secretary Alfred Pascual has resigned from his post.
Headlines
fbtw
Pascual quits as DTI chief

Pascual quits as DTI chief

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has resigned from his Cabinet post, the Presidential Communications Office announced ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes files drug smuggling, graft charges vs Paolo Duterte, 9 others
play

Trillanes files drug smuggling, graft charges vs Paolo Duterte, 9 others

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Wednesday filed drug and graft complaints against Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara&rsquo;s husband

Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara’s husband

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and lawyer Manases Carpio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes

Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has asked Interpol to put out an alert on five former ranking police officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Controversial bond requirement back in proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers

Controversial bond requirement back in proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers

3 hours ago
For the third time, both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday ratified the bicameral conference committee...
Headlines
fbtw
Changes to Manila Bay spell ecological, economic costs &mdash; DENR

Changes to Manila Bay spell ecological, economic costs — DENR

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
However, Loyzaga fell short of saying if reclamation activities themselves could worsen the flooding along areas in Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to decide on Senate's call to suspend PUV modernization

Marcos to decide on Senate's call to suspend PUV modernization

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
"We will say that it continues because that's the order of the president, that's the order of the [transportation] secre...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with