Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping's fingerprints match, says Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The fingerprints of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and Chinese national "Guo Hua Ping" match, according to the Commission on Elections' panel investigating the embattled mayor.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia Thursday said that the panel has found sufficient basis to launch a motu proprio investigation on Guo in preparation for the filing of an election-related offense case, specifically her alleged misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy.

He said the poll body's fact-finding team looked at various fingerprint sources to arrive at its findings.

This includes filed applications for voter registration, certificates of candidacy and documents from the National Bureau of Investigation.

Garcia expressed hope that the Comelec en banc could issue a resolution in relation to the case by early next week.

The Comelec chairperson earlier said that they can no longer initiate a disqualification case against Guo as she has already long been proclaimed and assumed office.

The Office of Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against Guo's right to hold office on Monday.



A quo warranto case is a special civil action against a person who usurps, intrudes into or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office without lawful authority to act.

The NBI in June released its own fingerprint analysis findings that show Guo and "Guo Hua Ping" are the same person.