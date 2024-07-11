^

Headlines

US, Philippines to hold foreign, defense ministerial meeting

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2024 | 12:00am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States will hold the 2+2 foreign and defense ministers’ meeting in Manila on July 30 amid China’s continued aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The security talks between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and their counterparts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will take place as Washington and Manila are pushing for a crucial military intelligence-sharing agreement in the face of increasing tensions between the Philippines and China.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Jakarta in November last year, Teodoro and Austin reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious conclusion of a General Security of Military Information Agreement, as well as the bilateral Philippines Security Sector Assistance Roadmap.

Kyodo News said the two sides plan to conclude the proposed military intelligence-sharing deal.

The Philippines and Japan on Monday signed the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which allows Japanese and Filipino forces to enter each other’s territory for joint combat training.

Senate President Francis Escudero has expressed support for the early ratification of the RAA.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa paid a courtesy call on Escudero last Tuesday.

Escudero welcomed Kamikawa’s visit to the Philippines and expressed his desire to further strengthen friendly relations with Japan.

Meanwhile, the RAA signed between the Philippines and Japan is none of China’s business, Teodoro said yesterday when asked to comment on China’s criticisms of the deal, which is comparable to the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the US. — Michael Punongbayan

