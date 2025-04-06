^

Headlines

For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 3:55pm
For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits
Supreme Court of the Philippines in Baguio City.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines —During the Supreme Court's oral arguments on the legality of transferring excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), one justice's comments took on a more "personal" tone.

Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, on Wednesday, April 2, narrated his personal experience with PhilHealth’s benefits when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. 

Lopez said that his bill reached almost P7 million and the state health insurance agency only covered P50,000 of his total bill. 

“I don't know how to compute it, but I'm sure it's less than 2%,” Lopez said during the Supreme Court En Banc's session in Baguio City on Wednesday. 

He added that PhilHealth also failed to cover the “regular procedures” he had undergone after his surgery for cancer. 

“Every time I do that procedure, I have to spend more or less around P40,000,” the magistrate said. 

“Personally, I asked how much can be covered by Philhealth…They cannot answer any of the P40,000...despite the fact that I've been regularly paying Philhealth for the last, how long has it been in existence?” he added. 

Lopez also asked whether PhilHealth could be held accountable for the unused funds from 2021, instead of continuously increasing benefits over time.

He further inquired if it would be more appropriate for the government to use its own funds for other purposes, rather than incurring interest by borrowing.

“Are you telling us now, Mr. SVP (Senior Vice President), that the government failed to make use of the money available at that time? It's sitting idly on the side or invested in some other things that you want to make use of it now, that's why you have to invest it or to put it in the government coffers to answer for some unprogrammed activities of the government?” Lopez asked Philhealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr.

In response, Limsiaco said that the money was used during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“From 2021-2023, we are using the money, but because of the pandemic, the availment of benefits has decreased and the premium is legislated, meaning it is continuous because it is provided by the law. The national government subsidy goes to PhilHealth,” Limsiaco said

What’s with PhilHealth funds in 2021? PhilHealth reported in June last year that it had excess funds totaling P89.9 billion from 2021 to 2023, which the Department of Finance ordered to be transferred.

The P89.9 billion consisted of P27.1 billion from 2021, P24 billion from 2022, and P38.8 billion from 2023.

Legislators criticized PhilHealth's "inaccurate estimates" for additional funding and pushed the state health insurer to either enhance benefits or decrease premium rates.

The Supreme Court halted the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion in unused PhilHealth funds to the government on Oct. 29, 2024.

Previously, P20 billion was transferred on May 10 last year, P10 billion on August 21, and P30 billion on October 16.

The Supreme Court concluded the oral arguments on Thursday, April 3.

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE JHOSEP LOPEZ

ORAL ARGUMENTS

PHILHEALTH

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DBM OKs P1 billion funding for Child Development Centers in low-income LGUs

DBM OKs P1 billion funding for Child Development Centers in low-income LGUs

17 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P1 billion to fund the establishment of Child Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte wants to go home ASAP &ndash; Sara

Duterte wants to go home ASAP – Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte wants to go home as soon as possible, after nearly a month in the Scheveningen Prison...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has revealed the military’s plans to acquire more...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Military joins clean election campaign

Military joins clean election campaign

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
With just over a month before the May 12 midterm elections, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
5 dead, 9 hurt as tourist van falls into Mt. Province ravine

5 dead, 9 hurt as tourist van falls into Mt. Province ravine

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Five people died and nine others were injured after their vehicle fell off a cliff in Sadanga, Mountain Province Friday ...
Headlines
fbtw
Retaliation? Arrest of Pinoys in China alarms NSC

Retaliation? Arrest of Pinoys in China alarms NSC

17 hours ago
The arrest in China of three Filipinos for alleged spying may be in retaliation for the recent arrest for espionage of several...
Headlines
fbtw
La Ni&ntilde;a has ended; neutral conditions seen until late 2025

La Niña has ended; neutral conditions seen until late 2025

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has confirmed that La Niña conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with