^

Headlines

House SecGen: 20 million budget for SONA covers food, essentials

Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 6:08pm
House SecGen: 20 million budget for SONA covers food, essentials
House of Representatives on July 6, 2023
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said that the specific P20 million budget earmarked for the "preparations and execution" of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) not only covers food, but also other essentials needed for the event.

In a statement sent to reporters on Wednesday, Velasco clarified that the P20 million amount is also an estimate and has yet to be fully expended.

"The budget covers a range of essential expenses to ensure the event’s success, beginning from March 12, 2024, when the SONA Task Force was created," he said.

Velasco provided a breakdown of the SONA expenditures covered by the P20 million budget:

  • Food and beverages for all personnel involved, including internal staff and external personnel such as police, MMDA officers, and other support staff, both during and before SONA.
  • Uniforms for approximately 2,000 secretariat employees, with each individual receiving three sets of uniforms  
  • Security measures, including personnel and equipment 
  • Expenses related to meetings with all departments and agencies involved in the SONA preparation 
  • Invitations and giveaways, which are given to attendees "as a token of appreciation"
  • Equipment rental expenses for LED walls and other equipment needed "to enhance the program’s audiovisual presentation and overall ambiance inside the plenary hall and within the vicinity of the Batasan complex"
  • Potted plants and flowers to decorate the venue
  • Incidental expenses, such as funds for communication requirements, additional medical support from nearby hospitals, and other incidentals

Velasco said that he would like to assure the public of their commitment to transparency and responsibility in spending public funds. 

"Every peso allocated for the SONA is carefully scrutinized and managed to reflect the significance of this Constitutionally mandated event while being conscious of public sentiments regarding the use of taxpayers' money," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third SONA on July 22 is expected to have the highest attendance in history with over 2,000 guests, Velasco said.

The Philippine National Police said it plans to deploy 22,000 personnel in various areas in Metro Manila and nearby surrounding areas for this year's SONA.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SONA 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Vice President and outgoing Education Secretary Sara Duterte was a no-show at the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
International Criminal Court Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti expressed confidence that arrest warrants, particularly for...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Wednesday resumes the joint hearing on resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate cites Alice Guo, 7 others in contempt; orders arrest

Senate cites Alice Guo, 7 others in contempt; orders arrest

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Hontiveros also ruled to issue a warrant of arrest against Guo, which would still need to be signed by the Senate president...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR: Harry Roque is 'legal head' of raided POGO hub

PAGCOR: Harry Roque is 'legal head' of raided POGO hub

6 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is the "legal head" of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Pampanga...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to closely scrutinize Philippines-Japan pact &mdash; Escudero

Senate to closely scrutinize Philippines-Japan pact — Escudero

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
While the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement may have already gained early support from some senators, it will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with