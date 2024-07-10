^

Headlines

BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period – Navy

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2024 | 12:00am
BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period â�� Navy
This file photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the grounded Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre where marines are stationed to assert Manila's territorial claims at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Despite China’s muscle-flexing in Ayungin Shoal where its “monster” coast guard vessel occasionally appears to project a menacing presence, the BRP Sierra Madre will remain in the area as demonstration of Filipinos’ resolve to defend their territory, the Philippine Navy said yesterday.

“We will not give up that ship, it is an indication of the government’s stand,” Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad declared.

“It is the mandate of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) to ensure the integrity of the national territory,” he told reporters at a press briefing held amid China’s scaling up its presence in Philippine waters, now led by its biggest coast guard ship nicknamed “The Monster,” which dropped anchor in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

Trinidad neither confirmed nor denied reports that Chinese vessels had tried to block a medical evacuation of a sick soldier from the Sierra Madre, but stressed that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was able to successfully carry out the mission.

“The situation is that we have a PCG vessel in the vicinity of Sabina or Escoda Shoal. The monster ship, the so-called monster ship of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCG (China Coast Guard), is also there. The report is, it was anchored. That is the situation, details of that we could ask the coast guard,” he said.

“Suffice it to say the Philippine Navy and the armed forces will continue its presence not only in Sabina or Escoda Shoal but all over our nine features in the WPS,” he added.

Trinidad said a medical evacuation mission was indeed carried out on July 7 and the soldier is now at Camp Ricarte Station Hospital receiving medical attention.

Latest monitoring by the Philippine Navy shows there are 94 CCG, People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Chinese maritime militia vessels roaming the WPS. The number is just a notch lower than the figure reported last week.

‘Classic misdirection’

Also yesterday, the National Security Council (NSC) slammed China’s spreading of fake news that it was the Sierra Madre that was causing environmental damage based supposedly on findings by “Chinese experts.”

In a statement, NSC assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said China’s claim was “false and a classic misdirection” as it was the Chinese who had caused serious damage to the marine environment and imperilled the livelihood of thousands of Filipino fisherfolk.

“In fact, China’s involvement in the destruction of the maritime environment was established by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in 2016,” Malaya said.

He explained that on Page 464 of the Arbitral Award, China was scored for aggravating the sea dispute by building a large artificial island on Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, and commencing large- scale island building and construction work in Calderon (Cuarteron) Reef, Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef, Burgos (Gaven) Reef, Mabini (Johnson) Reef, McKennan Reef (Hughes Reef) and Zamora (Subi) Reef. The artificial islands now serve as Chinese military bases.

Malaya said the Arbitral Tribunal found that Chinese authorities were aware of their fishers harvesting endangered sea turtles, coral and giant clams on a substantial scale in the South China Sea, using methods that inflict severe damage on the coral reef environment.

“Moreover, a 2023 report released by the independent non-profit organization Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) found that ‘more than 6,200 acres (25 sq. kilometers) of coral reef have been destroyed by island-building activities in the South China Sea, with 75 percent of the damage being done by China; another 16,353 acres (66.1 sq. kilometers) of coral reef were damaged due to giant clam harvesting by Chinese fishermen, and China has caused the most reef destruction through dredging and landfill, burying roughly 4,648 acres (18.8km2) of reef’,” he added.

Malaya said the Philippines has also collated evidence of China’s responsibility for severe damage to corals in Panatag Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc), Rozul Reef, Escoda Shoal and in Pag-asa Cays.

“The swarming and indiscriminate, illegal fishing activities of Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) in these areas have severely degraded the marine environment in the West Philippine Sea,” he stressed.

“We call on the public and the international community to be wary and conscious of on-going activities by Chinese state-owned media and so-called ‘Chinese experts’ to spread fake news and disinformation and conduct malign influence operations in the Philippines, including this false accusation against BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.

“We invite other Indo-Pacific nations to join the Philippines in pushing for a more united, coordinated and sustained multilateral action to protect and preserve the marine and land biodiversity in our region,” Malaya said. — Evelyn Macairan

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fianc&eacute; die from gunshot wounds

Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Sunday reported that beauty pageant candidate Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China's claim of destroying coral reef in Ayungin Shoal

Philippines rejects China's claim of destroying coral reef in Ayungin Shoal

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
"The accusation against the Philippines by so-called 'Chinese experts' is false and a classic misdirection. It is China who...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has summoned suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to a hearing this July 10, but a helper at her farm refused to accept...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest warrant looms vs Alice Guo if she skips next Senate hearing

Arrest warrant looms vs Alice Guo if she skips next Senate hearing

8 hours ago
Senate President Chiz Escudero has backed efforts by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to compel suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to face...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll &ndash; Gallup

Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll – Gallup

13 hours ago
About 75% of Filipino adults reported learning or doing something interesting the day before the survey, ranking them third...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
A landmark agreement that lays the legal framework for potential Philippine nuclear power projects with US providers has entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Former vice presidents Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo have sent their regrets to the July 22 State of the Nation Address of...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group eyes raps vs tariff officials

Farmers’ group eyes raps vs tariff officials

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
An agri-farmers group is eyeing cases against officials of the Tariff Commission over Executive Order 62 that reduces tariffs...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with