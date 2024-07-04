^

Headlines

Mayor Guo could be state witness in POGO probe — Gatchalian

Mayen Jaymalin, Mark Ernest Villeza - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 8:51am
Mayor Guo could be state witness in POGO probe â�� Gatchalian
A photo of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac posted on Feb. 24, 2024 on Facebook which was taken during the 2024 League of Municipality of the Philippines LMP General Assembly.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac could be considered a state witness in unearthing illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

“If there is information that will help in the investigation of those related to POGO hubs,” Gatchalian said on Wednesday over TV5 when asked if Guo could be a state witness in the case buildup against POGOs.

Under Republic Act 6981 or the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act, any person who has knowledge of or information on the commission of a crime and has testified or is testifying or is willing to testify can be admitted to the WPP.

“In the POGO hub in Bamban, it appears that all the papers, electricity and water applications are in her name, so we can see that she is directly related to the POGO hubs that were built in Bamban,” Gatchalian said.

“In Porac, there were pieces of evidence and documents that linked her. Based on the documents, she also had some connections with some personalities related to the POGO hub in Porac,” Gatchalian added.

He said several cases had already been filed against Guo, particularly with the Department of Justice.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, he added, are also expected to file cases against the suspended mayor.

“So it is important that government lawyers should see to it that their actions are coordinated,” he pointed out.

“It is also important that we identify the syndicates behind this. We want them to be held accountable and jailed for it, because Alice Guo is just one of many personalities and it is important for the government to know who the people are behind the POGO hubs in Bamban and Porac,” Gatchalian added.

The senator also said he wanted the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to name at the next Senate hearing on POGO the former Cabinet official that it claimed had facilitated the entry of illegal online gaming operators. The next hearing is on July 10.  — Cecille Suerte Felipe

