^

Headlines

Marcos aware of need to go beyond diplomatic protests vs China

Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 4:51pm
Marcos aware of need to go beyond diplomatic protests vs China
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hails the Western Command troops for exercising restraint when they were engaged by hostile Chinese sailors during their recent resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly two years of dealing with repeated skirmishes in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes the Philippines must do more than file diplomatic protests to address Chinese vessels' aggression at sea.

Marcos told reporters at the sidelines of an event on Thursday that the country has filed "over a hundred" protests and a similar number of démarches to respond to Chinese vessels' presence in Philippine waters. 

"We have to do more than just that," Marcos said, according to a Presidential Communications Office news release.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the Philippines and China are preparing to hold a bilateral consultation mechanism meeting in July. During this meeting, escalating tensions between the two nations in the South China Sea, the entirety of which China claims, are expected to be brought up.

"Whatever confidence-building measures we achieve, they will be not at the expense of promotion of our sovereignty, sovereign rights, as well as our rights and jurisdiction on the West Philippine Sea," Manalo said.

Marcos earlier assured the public that the Philippines will not resort to war in addressing issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He said that the country will address issues related to the disputed region through "peaceful means."

This comes after a June 17 altercation where Chinese vessels foiled Philippine forces' resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded atop Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila's territorial claim. 

During the altercation, a Philippine Navy servicemember, Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, lost his thumb.

vuukle comment

CHINA

DFA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Stolen identity?': NBI document reveals &lsquo;2&rsquo; Alice Guos

'Stolen identity?': NBI document reveals ‘2’ Alice Guos

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Another individual named Alice Leal Guo was discovered in the database of the National Bureau of Investigation, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-Duterte unity ticket proposed

Anti-Duterte unity ticket proposed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
With the Duterte family aiming to return to power, the Marcos administration can unite with non-traditional allies, including...
Headlines
fbtw
US to China: Stop harassing Philippine vessels

US to China: Stop harassing Philippine vessels

By Louella Desiderio | 7 hours ago
The United States called on China Wednesday to end harassment of Philippine vessels and interference in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Government targets 772 free WiFi sites by 2028

Government targets 772 free WiFi sites by 2028

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The government will build 772 free WiFi sites in country, mostly in Mindanao, under the newly approved P16.1-billion Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Bato won&rsquo;t attend House drug war probe

Duterte, Bato won’t attend House drug war probe

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa will not attend any hearing of the House committee on human rights...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P12 billion aid to rice farmers out by September

P12 billion aid to rice farmers out by September

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has committed to complete the distribution of P12 billion in cash assistance to rice farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
No investment, tourism restrictions vs China

No investment, tourism restrictions vs China

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
No restrictions will be imposed by the Philippines in terms of tourism and investments from China despite the ongoing tensions...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP intensifies crackdown on drug rings

PNP intensifies crackdown on drug rings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has intensified its operations against drug traffickers and other lawless groups to ensure...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT wants audit of registered SIM cards

DICT wants audit of registered SIM cards

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
With text scams persisting despite a year of enforcement of the SIM Card Registration Law, the Department of Information and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to ban seafarers on vessels hit by Houthis

Philippines to ban seafarers on vessels hit by Houthis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers will prohibit the hiring of Filipino seafarers by three major vessels that were involved...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with