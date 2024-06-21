^

Teves’ brother arrested over terror financing raps Teves’

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves.
MANILA, Philippines —  Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was arrested yesterday by the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Dumaguete City on charges of terrorism financing.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the arrest of Teves, younger brother of expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. who has been placed under house arrest in Timor-Leste.

A composite team from the CIDG apprehended Teves along Dr. Vicente Locsin street in Barangay Taclobo at around 8:15 a.m.

The CIDG said Teves’ arrest was based on a warrant issued on May 13 by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 for allegedly violating provisions of Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

Teves was the target of the CIDG’s Oplan Pagtugis, having been designated as the most wanted fugitive in Negros Oriental for his alleged involvement in killings and harassment in the province.

The court set P200,000 bail for Teves’ temporary liberty. It is unclear if the former governor had posted the bail bond.

In July last year, the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated the Teves brothers and 11 others as terrorists.

The ATC also tagged as terrorists alleged Teves bagman Marvin Miranda, Rogelio Antipolo, Rommel Pattaguan, Winrich Isturis, John Louie Ganyon, Dahniel Lora, Eulogio Gonyon Jr., Tomasino Aledro, Nigel Electona, Jomarie Catubay and Hannah Mae Sumero Oray.

“The arrest of Pryde Henry Teves demonstrates our commitment to fighting terrorism and upholding the rule of law,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

The former congressman has sought refuge in Timor-Leste after he was tagged as the brains in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others in Pamplona town in March 2023.

The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has concluded its hearing on the extradition case of Teves.

The Philippine government is seeking Teves’ extradition so he could face trial in Manila for Degamo’s assassination. – Daphne Galvez

