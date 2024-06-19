^

Baste Duterte questions Bong Go's silence on Davao problems

Edith Regalado, Diana Lhyd Suelto - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 9:43am
Baste Duterte questions Bong Go's silence on Davao problems
Combination photo shows Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Sen. Bong Go.
Facebook / Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — The closeness of the relationship of the Dutertes and Sen. Bong Go seems to be showing cracks after Mayor Sebastian Duterte criticized the senator for his silence over the issues hounding Davao City.

Go has been noticeably absent at the Maisug rallies and other public engagements of former president Rodrigo Duterte. He is also mum on the recent issues surrounding Davao City.

“Ikaw Bong Go, you are my kumpare. If I knew it would come to this, I would have not voted for you,” Mayor Duterte said during the Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally.

“You are in a national position; you should be saying something. It’s obvious, the atrocities that the administration is doing. You should be saying something,” the mayor said.

“You still have time to redeem yourself. Show to us that you will stand by the Filipino people. Show your love, your love for country over your love for yourself because the people are struggling,” he said.

The mayor also said that if Go still wants to run as senator, he should show that “he is one with the Dabawenyos, especially in times like this.”

Go, for his part, said, “I understand the emotions of Mayor Baste.”

“I have served faithfully under his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte. Half of my life was spent with him and even until now, I continue to help in my personal capacity, however small, because that is my commitment to him that I will not let him down,” Go said in Filipino in a statement sent to The STAR.

Even after Mayor Duterte’s criticisms, Go said he puts serving the people first.

“I will continue to serve because this is my mandate and what I learned from former president Duterte himself. I will always put first public service, empathy and love for others over myself,” he said.

“One thing is for sure; I love my fellow Filipino – more than myself. That is why I will continuously care for our countrymen,” he added.

