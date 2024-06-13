^

Headlines

Cayetano lauds 'resilient' Philippines-China ties on Philippine Independence Day

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 1:30pm
Cayetano lauds 'resilient' Philippines-China ties on Philippine Independence Day
This file photo shows Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.
Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano commended the Philippines' relations with Hong Kong during this year's Independence Day on June 12, saying that the financial and business center in China remains a "vital partner" to the country's progress.

During an Independence Day event hosted by the Consulate General of the Philippines in Hong Kong, the Senate accounts committee chairperson said the country's relations with Hong Kong are "resilient, relevant and reliable," according to a press release.

"If you ask me to describe our relationship with Hong Kong in particular, and China in general, it is resilient. [There are] issues and problems [that we face], but we always find a way to become brothers and sisters again," said Cayetano, who previously served as foreign affairs secretary from 2017 to 2018. 

The senator also described how both countries have remained "relevant" and "reliable" to each other, particularly during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you need us, we will be there for you, and when we need you, you're always there for us," the senator added.

Cayetano's expression of gratitude to Hong Kong takes place amid deepening animosity between China and the Philippines due to repeated confrontations between both countries' coast guard vessels in the disputed South China Sea since 2023.

Over the past year, Chinese vessels have routinely blocked the Philippines' resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre, at times deploying water cannons against Filipino crew. 

Once a city with a vibrant civil society, Hong Kong has increasingly come under international scrutiny for its declining human rights situation, with reports of widespread suppression of dissent, restrictions on freedom of speech, and the erosion of judicial independence. 

The imposition of the National Security Law in 2020 marked a significant turning point in Hong Kong, as the law reportedly emboldened authorities to arrest scores of pro-democracy activists and journalists. 

Cayetano described the celebration of the 126th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence in Hong Kong as a "tribute" to the overseas Filipino workers there.

In his speech, Cayetano said that despite "many conflicts around the world," Hong Kong and the Philippines have found "a way to be one family." 

The Philippines and Hong Kong maintain close economic ties, with Hong Kong being the Philippines’ sixth-largest trading partner in 2023.

Over 196,000 Filipino migrant workers work in Hong Kong as domestic helpers or household service workers.

vuukle comment

CAYETANO

CHINA

HONG KONG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Here&rsquo;s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a &lsquo;demolition job&rsquo;

Here’s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a ‘demolition job’

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Here’s what the so-called “demolition job” against Vice Ganda teaches us about two common strategies used...
Headlines
fbtw
Forfeiture cases eyed vs raided POGOs

Forfeiture cases eyed vs raided POGOs

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Forfeiture cases await all the seized items, properties and equipment from the Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs raided...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes Marcos &lsquo;ouster plot&rsquo;

PNP probes Marcos ‘ouster plot’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s loyalists and Chinese communists are allegedly colluding to oust President Marc...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos, PNP: No overkill on Quiboloy

Abalos, PNP: No overkill on Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Stressing that police officers followed standard operating procedures, the Philippine National Police is pushing back against...
Headlines
fbtw
House transmits divorce bill to Senate

House transmits divorce bill to Senate

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
There will no longer be a recount of the votes for the controversial divorce bill in the House of Representatives as the approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara: UniTeam good only for 2022 polls

Sara: UniTeam good only for 2022 polls

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 15 hours ago
Is the UniTeam still intact?
Headlines
fbtw
Papal nuncio calls for respect for international rules

Papal nuncio calls for respect for international rules

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
In the presence of China’s envoy, President Marcos and Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday highlighted the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t falter, remain steadfast

Marcos to Pinoys: Don’t falter, remain steadfast

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Paying tribute to heroes who fought for Philippine independence, President Marcos yesterday vowed not to shirk from his duty...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor groups urge government to free workers from poverty

Labor groups urge government to free workers from poverty

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Filipino workers must be freed from poverty and poor working conditions, labor groups urged he government yesterday as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to Teves: Come home and stand trial

Remulla to Teves: Come home and stand trial

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday urged expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. to quit dilly...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with