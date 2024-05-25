^

Headlines

'A cowardly act': LTO official gunned down, ambushed in QC

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 4:06pm
'A cowardly act': LTO official gunned down, ambushed in QC
Members of the Scene of the Crime Operative (SOCO) inspect and gather evidence from the vehicle of the woman victim following a shooting incident along K-H street in Quezon City on Friday night. According to eyewitness accounts, an unidentified assailant on a motorcycle stopped beside the vehicle of the victim and opened fire through the driver's window. The victim is possibly an official or employee of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as she was wearing an id when first responders rushed her to the nearest hospital.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Saturday condemned the killing of Mercedita Gutierrez, chief of the LTO central office's Registration Section.

Gutierrez was said to have been killed in a gun attack in Quezon City on Friday night, an incident described by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II as an "ambush."

"This is a cowardly act and we assure her family and the public of our untiring efforts to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and closely monitor the investigation of this incident to bring all perpetrators of this crime behind bars," said Mendoza in a statement.

"On behalf of the men and women of the LTO, I extend my sincerest condolences to her loved ones, and likewise join them in seeking justice for this dastardly act."

 

However, the LTO declined to comment further on the possible motive for the killing, citing the ongoing investigation by the authorities.

Philstar.com had earlier sought the comment of the Quezon City Police District regarding the incident but has yet to reply as of press time.

