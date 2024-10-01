^

Business

Philippines lags in 5G performance in Asia Pacific

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines lags in 5G performance in Asia Pacific
In an analysis, Opensignal senior business analyst Benjamin Ives said the Philippines has turned in a 5G download speed of 146.3 Mbps as of June, the fourth lowest among 13 economies in the region.
Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines remains one of the worst countries for 5G access in Asia Pacific, making it challenging for consumers to load their games and videos in high quality.

In an analysis, Opensignal senior business analyst Benjamin Ives said the Philippines has turned in a 5G download speed of 146.3 Mbps as of June, the fourth lowest among 13 economies in the region.

Moreover, the Philippines recorded a 5G upload speed of 13.2 Mbps, the lowest in the measure, raising the urgency for the country to improve its network capabilities.

South Korea topped the list for both 5G download and upload speeds, putting in 427.5 Mbps and 52.2 Mbps, respectively. Ives attributed South Korea’s dominance in the 5G space to its efforts to build up the network as far back as 2019.

“South Korea is a leader in 5G network development since it was the first country to launch a 5G public network in 2019. This has given it ample opportunity to evolve the technology which has manifested in average 5G download and upload speeds that far exceed those of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” Ives said.

Further, Filipinos suffer the worst gaming experience in Asia and the Pacific when hooked to 5G, and they endure the second worst quality for voice and video.

“For countries that have launched the 5G network, the new technology helps improve experience scores for video, gaming and voice applications,” Ives said.

Further, the Philippines placed in the lower half for network availability, with just 11.4 percent of the population covered by a 5G service.

When compared, India is able to reach 52.1 percent of its population, while Singapore and South Korea have covered 35.9 percent and 34 percent, respectively. Ives noted that it is difficult to roll out new infrastructure in archipelagic countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.

In an earlier interview with The STAR, Ericsson head of market area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India Andres Vicente said the Philippines stands to gain from a full on transition to 5G.

Based on Ericsson’s estimates, the economy goes up by 0.8 percent every time a country expands its mobile subscribers by 10 percent, particularly for high-speed, low-latency 5G.

Ericsson believes that 5G subscriptions in the Philippines would grow by five times to 70 million in 2029, from 13 million in 2024, as a result of a broader shift among Filipinos.

vuukle comment

ASIA PACIFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Diesel fuel will contain 1% more coconut methyl ester, a biodiesel, starting Oct. 1, 2024, increasing the blend from...
Business
fbtw

New Phl bull arrives

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market has roared back to life.
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike to welcome October

Oil price hike to welcome October

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Motorists can expect higher fuel prices beginning October 1.
Business
fbtw
Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

By Conrado Diaz Jr. | 1 day ago
Hector Reyes is a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the Middle East who, as they say, literally built his dreams from...
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

8 hours ago
Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rocketed Monday, extending last week's surge after Chinese authorities unveiled a raft...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
A coalition of global investors and partners dedicated to mobilizing infrastructure investment across the Indo-Pacific region...
Business
fbtw

Buskowitz Energy gets fresh $100 million funding

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Solar power firm Buskowitz Energy Inc. is fueling its growth and expansion with up to $100-million investment from Germany’s Patrizia SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw

What are the challenges of an ISO application?

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
In 1994, marketing professors Marian Friestad and Peter Wright introduced the concept of the Persuasion Knowledge Model so we may understand how to interpret, evaluate and respond against any attempt by people who...
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Government officials and industry stakeholders are hopeful prices of rice in the world market would begin to soften after...
Business
fbtw
PAL boosting flights to Australia

PAL boosting flights to Australia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is expanding its flight volume to one of the largest cities in Australia, recognizing the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with