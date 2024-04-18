SC reminds: VAWC may be committed by 'any person'

Baguio City, Philippines — Violence against women and children (VAWC) may be committed by any person of any gender, the Supreme Court (SC) said.

In a media forum with members of the press on Wednesday, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said that the high court had dismissed a petition for review of a woman who was found guilty of violating the VAWC law after slapping and stabbing her former partner who is also a woman.

The decision, which has yet to be released, was decided on by the SC on April 16. It was penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

According to Ting, the petitioner moved to quash the information against her, arguing that women cannot be prosecuted for violating the VAWC law, which was designed to safeguard against abusive actions by men.

However, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) where the case was filed denied the petitioner's motion.

The RTC decision was also affirmed by the Court of Appeals, which prompted the petitioner to file a petition for certiorari before the SC.

The high court, however, affirmed the decision of the lower courts and also denied the petition.

Citing a previous ruling, the SC said that the VAWC law also applies to lesbian relationships and that VAWC may be committed by “any person” against a woman or child.

The high court also underscored that the law uses gender-neutral terms when referring to offenders.