^

Headlines

SC reminds: VAWC may be committed by 'any person'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 12:36pm
SC reminds: VAWC may be committed by 'any person'
Stock image of gavel.
Pixabay / QuinceCreative

Baguio City, Philippines — Violence against women and children (VAWC) may be committed by any person of any gender, the Supreme Court (SC) said. 

In a media forum with members of the press on Wednesday, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said that the high court had dismissed a petition for review of a woman who was found guilty of violating the VAWC law after slapping and stabbing her former partner who is also a woman.

The decision, which has yet to be released, was decided on by the SC on April 16. It was penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

According to Ting, the petitioner moved to quash the information against her, arguing that women cannot be prosecuted for violating the VAWC law, which was designed to safeguard against abusive actions by men.

However, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) where the case was filed denied the petitioner's motion.

The RTC decision was also affirmed by the Court of Appeals, which prompted the petitioner to file a petition for certiorari before the SC.

The high court, however, affirmed the decision of the lower courts and also denied the petition.

Citing a previous ruling, the SC said that the VAWC law also applies to lesbian relationships and that VAWC may be committed by “any person” against a woman or child. 

The high court also underscored that the law uses gender-neutral terms when referring to offenders.

vuukle comment

SUPREME COURT

VAWC

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND CHILDREN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman sacks BFAR chief for graft

Ombudsman sacks BFAR chief for graft

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has dismissed Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources director Demosthenes Escoto, Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese remove Pinoy fishers&rsquo; payao in West Philippine Sea

Chinese remove Pinoy fishers’ payao in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Chinese vessels removed the payao installed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for Filipino fishermen at Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
Vulnerable individuals urged to avoid airport welcome, send-offs at airports

Vulnerable individuals urged to avoid airport welcome, send-offs at airports

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
"Given the current weather conditions, we urge everyone to minimize non-essential visits, particularly with vulnerable family...
Headlines
fbtw

Chinese influx near EDCA sites needs probing – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The sudden “aggressive influx” of Chinese nationals near sites of the Philippines-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement should be a cause for concern for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet outage delays NAIA flights

Internet outage delays NAIA flights

By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Internet outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 led to manual operations at check-in counters on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd, DOH, DSWD top performing agencies &ndash; survey

DepEd, DOH, DSWD top performing agencies – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education received the highest satisfaction rating and remained the most trusted among government agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Quiboloy arrest warrant remains in effect

SC: Quiboloy arrest warrant remains in effect

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The arrest order issued by the Senate against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy is still in effect as the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace denies Marcos snubbed Sara

Palace denies Marcos snubbed Sara

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday disputed claims that President Marcos had snubbed Vice President Sara Duterte upon his return...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Liza&rsquo;s secret to wedded bliss: Sense of humor

Marcos Jr., Liza’s secret to wedded bliss: Sense of humor

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos marked their 31st wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys told to postpone non-essential travel to Israel

Pinoys told to postpone non-essential travel to Israel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Alert Level 2 for Israel, advising Filipinos to postpone non-essential travel to Israel, remains, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with