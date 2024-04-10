Advocates slam arrest of alleged sexual abuse victim in Cavite

This photo shows a picture of the whistleblower, alias "Robert," who first revealed the alleged sexual abuses in Bacoor National High School.

MANILA, Philippines — A youth group is calling for a speedy resolution of charges against a student in Cavite who was allegedly sexually abused by his teachers.

"Enough is Enough," a student-led organization advocating against sexual abuse on campuses, released a statement on Monday condemning the arrest of alias "Robert," a reported victim of sexual abuse from Bacoor National High School. Authorities arrested "Robert" last week on charges of cyber libel filed by his alleged abusers, according to the organization.

“The incarceration of alias Robert is a threat issued to all victims who seek justice, that any attempts to call out predators and enablers alike will put you behind bars,” the group’s statement read, quoting Enough is Enough lead convenor Sophie Reyes.

“But this is not the time to cower into submission. All the more, victims and advocates alike must overcome all odds, including the weaponization of the Cybercrime law, in the pursuit of justice and safer campuses,” it added.

"Robert" is reported to be one of the whistleblowers who exposed alleged sexual harassment issues at Bacoor National High School in 2022.

According to the group, the school failed to provide safe spaces and denied him the means to "seek justice and accountability."

The “prosecution of victims” has also been lamented by the group as it allowed the charges to be filed “in retaliation” against the students seeking accountability.

“The very reason why he resorted to social media to report the abuse. Second, the Department of Education (DepEd) enabled such crimes and failed to expedite the investigation despite promising victims and their parents a swift and fair resolution. Third, the justice system empowered the predators to retaliate against the victim,” the group’s statement read, quoting Reyes.

The advocates also said that the filing of charges against "Robert" would bring a chilling effect on any victims who would come forward to seek justice.

Cyber libel, according to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, is libel committed through the cyber space.

If found guilty, an individual could be imprisoned for six months to four years or a fine ranging from P40,000 to P1,200,000 or both.

However, penalties defined under the Revised Penal Code, such as libel, has a penalty one degree higher when lodged under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

This law has been flagged by United Nations Special Rapporteur for freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan during her visit to the Philippines last January as it could threaten one’s freedom of expression.

RELATED: UN rapporteur to gov't: Repeal Anti-Terror Law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

The group has also urged for the revision of the Safe Spaces Act as it “remains elusive and tragically fails to protect victims.”

“The Safe Spaces Law was enacted five years ago and yet there are still many cases of sexual harassment in schools all across the country that do not even reach courts,” the group said in a separate statement.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Department of Education for comments regarding the issue, but they have not yet responded.