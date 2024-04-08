Quiboloy can’t set conditions for surrender — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy cannot impose the conditions of his surrender to authorities, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Monday.

In a statement, Remulla said that the preacher should face the “serious” and “morally abhorrent” charges against him without any conditions.

“Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla said.

“The charges against Quiboloy are not ‘simple.’ They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking,” he added.

The DOJ chief's statement came after the preacher asked for “written guarantees” from the government concerning his surrender.

According to Quiboloy, he would only surrender if there was a guarantee that the U.S. government would not “interfere” after he claimed that there was a ploy between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the U.S. government to allegedly assassinate him.

RELATED: Quiboloy sets conditions for surrender

In response to these conditions asked by the preacher, Marcos said that this request is “tail wagging the dog”.

Marcos, however, assured Quiboloy that the government would “exercise all the compassion” in executing the arrest warrant.

“We’ve known him (Quiboloy) for a very long time. Ang maipapangako ko all the proceedings will be fair. Now, as to the involvement of the United States malayo pa ‘yan eh. That’s going to take years, yet. So I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about, quite frankly,” Marcos was quoted as saying in an interview with the press.

(We've known him (Quiboloy) for a very long time. What I can promise is that all the proceedings will be fair. Now, as for the involvement of the United States, that's still far off. That's going to take years, yet. So I don't think that's something he needs to worry about, quite frankly.)

Last week, four of Quiboloy’s co-accused surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation. One co-accused, on the other hand, has been arrested by authorities.

On Sunday, the Philippine National Police urged the preacher to surrender and assured his camp that he would be safe and secure in the custody of the police.

A Davao City court previously issued arrest warrants for Quiboloy and five of his followers for allegedly violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the "Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act."

The preacher is also facing a qualified human trafficking charge in a Pasig City court. The Department of Justice said that it isawaiting the court's issuance of the arrest warrant for this case.

In addition to facing charges in the Philippines, Quiboloy also has several arrest warrants in the U.S. and is listed among the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted.