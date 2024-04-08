^

Headlines

Quiboloy can’t set conditions for surrender — Remulla

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 2:19pm
Quiboloy canâ��t set conditions for surrender â�� Remulla
File photo from SMNI shows Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy cannot impose the conditions of his surrender to authorities, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Monday.

In a statement, Remulla said that the preacher should face the “serious” and “morally abhorrent” charges against him without any conditions.

“Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla said. 

“The charges against Quiboloy are not ‘simple.’ They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking,” he added. 

The DOJ chief's statement came after the preacher asked for “written guarantees” from the government concerning his surrender. 

According to Quiboloy, he would only surrender if there was a guarantee that the U.S. government would not “interfere” after he claimed that there was a ploy between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the U.S. government to allegedly assassinate him.  

RELATED: Quiboloy sets conditions for surrender

In response to these conditions asked by the preacher, Marcos said that this request is “tail wagging the dog”.

Marcos, however, assured Quiboloy that the government would “exercise all the compassion” in executing the arrest warrant.

“We’ve known him (Quiboloy) for a very long time. Ang maipapangako ko all the proceedings will be fair. Now, as to the involvement of the United States malayo pa ‘yan eh. That’s going to take years, yet. So I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about, quite frankly,” Marcos was quoted as saying in an interview with the press.

(We've known him (Quiboloy) for a very long time. What I can promise is that all the proceedings will be fair. Now, as for the involvement of the United States, that's still far off. That's going to take years, yet. So I don't think that's something he needs to worry about, quite frankly.)

Last week, four of Quiboloy’s co-accused surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation. One co-accused, on the other hand, has been arrested by authorities. 

On Sunday, the Philippine National Police urged the preacher to surrender and assured his camp that he would be safe and secure in the custody of the police. 

A Davao City court previously issued arrest warrants for Quiboloy and five of his followers for allegedly violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the "Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act."

The preacher is also facing a qualified human trafficking charge in a Pasig City court. The Department of Justice said that it isawaiting the court's issuance of the arrest warrant for this case.

In addition to facing charges in the Philippines, Quiboloy also has several arrest warrants in the U.S. and is listed among the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted.

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

FUGITIVE

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

REMULLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP: Naval drills in West Philippine Sea successful

AFP: Naval drills in West Philippine Sea successful

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia successfully concluded yesterday the joint naval exercises in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 8 due to extreme heat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 8 due to extreme heat

By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
Several classes in the country have been suspended or adjusted due to “high heat conditions.”
Headlines
fbtw
Public reminded of April 15 e-bike ban

Public reminded of April 15 e-bike ban

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Manila city government yesterday reminded users of electric bicycles...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Employees may skip work amid heat, but no pay&rsquo;

‘Employees may skip work amid heat, but no pay’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Workers may opt not to report for work to avoid scorching heat, but will not get paid for the day, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
China conducts military drills in South China Sea

China conducts military drills in South China Sea

1 day ago
China conducted military "combat patrols" in the disputed South China Sea, its army said, the same day as joint drills by...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA: P20/kilo rice remains a government aspiration

DA: P20/kilo rice remains a government aspiration

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
President Marcos’ election campaign pitch of P20 per kilo of rice remains an aspiration of the government, a Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Pols&rsquo; propaganda materials can&rsquo;t be removed yet &ndash; Comelec

Pols’ propaganda materials can’t be removed yet – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Posters and other propaganda materials of some politicians cannot be ordered removed yet by the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
95 percent of Pinoys back single-use plastic ban &ndash; Greenpeace

95 percent of Pinoys back single-use plastic ban – Greenpeace

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Nine in 10 Filipinos support the ban on single-use plastic, according to environmental group Greenpeace Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
DHSUD affirms support to local government, agencies

DHSUD affirms support to local government, agencies

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Firm support of local government units and bolstered coordination with other agencies has been committed by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
8,000 additional motorcycle taxis to operate outside Metro Manila

8,000 additional motorcycle taxis to operate outside Metro Manila

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The 8,000 additional motorcycle taxis will operate outside Metro Manila and no additional units will be allowed to operate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with