Marcos vows opportunities, empowerment for Filipino workers on Labor Day

Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 9:47am
Marcos vows opportunities, empowerment for Filipino workers on Labor Day
A passenger jeepney speeds past another jeepney displaying a banner along a street in Manila on April 29, 2024 on the first day of the jeepney strike ahead of the deadline on April 30 for operators to join a cooperative and gradually replace their fleet with modern vehicles.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday promised a future brimming with opportunities, where every worker is valued and empowered. 

In his Labor Day message, Marcos paid tribute to the Philippines’ “noble and diligent workers.”

“On this special day, we recognize the invaluable contributions of our hardworking men and women whose grit and resilience have paved the way for our national development,” the president said. 

“We also pay homage to all the people who raised their voices in the pursuit of social justice, championing the rights of workers and ensuring that their efforts are duly valued and compensated,” he added. 

Marcos said his government will continue to support the working class and uphold the principles of fairness, dignity and equity. 

“We will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected, and empowered to thrive,” he said. 

Vice President Sara Duterte also honored Filipino laborers in a separate message, saying her office supports workers in their pursuit of a progressive, inclusive, and resilient Philippines.

According to the National Wage Coalition, around 4.2 million minimum wage earners continue to struggle to attain a decent standard of living.  

Workers from various sectors took to streets to call for the protection of their rights and protest the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), which will force old jeepneys off the road. 

“It is especially daunting that on May 1, 2024, jeepney drivers and operators who refuse to partake in the corporate-driven and foreign-oriented PUVMP of the Marcos regime and its franchise consolidation policy are designated as illegal, or colorum, by the very same government entrusted to safeguard the rights of the working class,” transport group PISTON said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LABOR DAY
