2 more of Quiboloy’s co-accused surrender

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the associates of the fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy have surrendered to the authorities in Davao City, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said.

Ingrid Canada and Jackielyn Roy, who are two of the five co-accused of Quiboloy were charged with Child Abuse under Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, surrendered on Thursday morning, according to the NBI.

Each accused is expected to post bail amounting to P80,000.

On Wednesday, two of Quibiloy’s co-accused, Paulene Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, first surrendered to the NBI, according to a report of GMA News.

Meanwhile, Cresente Canada, a barangay chairman of Barangay Tamayong and one of the co-accused, has been apprehended.

The three were freed after posting bail amounting to P80,000 each.

The NBI also executed the warrant of arrest on Wednesday at the King Dome in Barangay Tamayong, owned by Quiboloy’s “church” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

However, the authorities did not find the doomsday preacher and instead handed the arrest warrant to KOJC administrator Norie Cardona, according to reports.

Aside from the child abuse charge mentioned in the Davao court-issued arrest warrant, Quiboloy is also facing a sexual abuse complaint under Republic Act No. 7610.

The preacher also has a qualified human trafficking charge filed before a Pasig City court.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Department of Justice (DOJ) lauded the issuance of the arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

“Our prosecutors performed their duties excellently according to their mandate. We now leave it to the Court to do its share,” the DOJ’s press release read, quoting Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“This may be a very tedious fight, but I hope justice will be completely delivered to those who deserve it,” he added.

The charges against Quiboloy and his co-accused in court are the same charges that were previously dismissed by the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office in 2020.

It was reversed by the DOJ in March indicting the preacher of the charges.

