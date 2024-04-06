^

Headlines

Foreign military 'intervention' warned in upcoming West Philippine Sea naval drill

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 4:09pm
Foreign military 'intervention' warned in upcoming West Philippine Sea naval drill
Philippine soldiers take position on a beach during a joint exercise between Australian and Philippine troops at a naval base in San Antonio town, Zambales province on August 25, 2023. Australian and Filipino troops held exercises on August 25 near flashpoint South China Sea waters claimed by China, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hailing them as an "extremely important" example of close cooperation.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A progressive fisherfolk group warned that the upcoming Philippines-Japan-Australia-US joint naval drills could increase tensions in the West Philippine Sea at the "further expense" of Filipino fisherfolk.

The US Department of Defense recently announced that the "maritime cooperative activity" would take place within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) area of the South China Sea come April 7 (US time).

"It is the Filipino fisherfolk all over again who will bear the brunt of China’s retaliation against these provocative naval drills with other countries," said PAMALAKAYA national chairperson Fernando Hicap on Saturday.

"It has been proven that foreign military exercises did not dispel Chinese Coast Guard vessels from our territorial waters. On the contrary, Chinese forces have increased rapidly in response to the successive joint maritime exercises conducted by the Philippines and the US," he added.

"So why does the Marcos Jr. administration keep on joining military exercises with other countries in our seas?"

The four countries earlier said that the activity intends to demonstrate their collective commitment to "strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," this while upholding the "right to freedom of navigation and overflight, and respect for maritime rights under international law."

While PAMALAKAYA understands that the Philippines needs support from the international community to pressure China to leave Manila's territorial waters, Hicap said that the country needs to be wary of other superpowers that take advantage of the dispute in advancing their economic and geopolitical interests.

Beijing continues to maintain its presence within the West Philippine Sea even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 invalidated the former's claim to almost the entire South China Sea.

"Upholding our national sovereignty should not rely on any foreign countries that similarly impose their dominance and control over us," Hicap said.

"The Filipino fishers vow to be more vigilant against this another military intervention in the guise of protecting our sovereignty from China," he added.

The group said that they would continue to assert that the Philippines should stand on its own feet at fight for its national sovereignty peacefully and diplomatically using international laws that recognizes its EEZ.

vuukle comment

AUSTRALIA

CHINA

FISHERFOLK

JAPAN

PAMALAKAYA

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED STATES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Friday broke her silence on allegations that her position as Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT exec under fire for post claiming she prioritized helping friend in Japan over nat'l meeting

DOT exec under fire for post claiming she prioritized helping friend in Japan over nat'l meeting

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Tourism Undersecretary for legal and special concerns Mae Elaine Bathan, also the chief of staff of Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd urged: Revert to old school calendar ASAP

DepEd urged: Revert to old school calendar ASAP

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 7 hours ago
The Department of Education must speed up the return to the old academic calendar amid widespread suspension of onsite classes...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI raids Bantag houses

NBI raids Bantag houses

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation operatives yesterday raided two houses in Laguna and Caloocan City to serve arrest warrants...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Speaker get highest trust, approval ratings in latest survey

Marcos Jr., Speaker get highest trust, approval ratings in latest survey

8 hours ago
President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez garnered high trust and approval ratings in the recent “Boses ng Bayan”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator wants Chocolate Hills resort demolished

Senator wants Chocolate Hills resort demolished

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 7 hours ago
To prevent more people and businesses from building structures in protected areas, Sen. Nancy Binay reiterated her proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilRice: 95% rice sufficiency by 2028 possible

PhilRice: 95% rice sufficiency by 2028 possible

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
The Philippines can achieve 95 percent rice sufficiency by 2028 through the use of both hybrid and inbred varieties of palay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher diesel, gasoline prices seen next week

Higher diesel, gasoline prices seen next week

By Patrick Miguel | 9 hours ago
Prices of fuel products will increase next week, according to the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw

‘US not escorting trips to Ayungin’

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Despite increasing Chinese harassment of Philippine vessels, the country will continue resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal on its own, without outside help, according to a ranking official of the National Security...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with