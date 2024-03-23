^

Headlines

China Coast Guard water-cannons anew Ayungin-bound civilian Philippine boat

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 11:25am
China Coast Guard water-cannons anew Ayungin-bound civilian Philippine boat
Chinese vessel BN21551 blasting Philippine Supply vessel Unaizah May 4 (UM4) with water cannons
Video grabbed from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel again blasted a Filipino supply boat with water cannons during the latter's attempt to bring much needed supplies to soldiers stationed at the Ayungin (Scarborough) Shoal, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported Saturday morning.

According to the AFP report, Chinese vessel BN21551 performed a "dangerous maneuver" against Philippine Supply vessel Unaizah May 4 (UM4), which was said to be on a "rotation and resupply mission" for troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

"At 08:38 AM, the Philippine supply vessel Unaizah May 4 was subjected to direct water cannoning by two CCG vessels near Ayungin Shoal," said the AFP today.

"The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels."

 

 

BN21551 earlier "crossed the bow" against the supply boat at around 6:08 a.m. and later on performed a "reverse blocking maneauver," causing a near collision by 7:09 a.m.

China Coast Guard starting blasting Unzainaj May 4 at around 7:59 a.m. with a water canon, "deliberately targeting and hitting the supply boat."

The aggressive act is just but one of the many blocking and water cannon incidents deployed by Chinese government vessels against Filipinos within the West Philippine Sea, even it is well within Manila's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Beijing, to this day, claims most of the South China Sea — a body of water which overlaps with the West Philippine Sea — even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected its nine-dash line claim in the area.

Targeted boat a 'civilian vessel'

The AFP earlier said that the UM4 was a civilian vessel and contracted to conduct a roation and resupply (RoRe) operation at the Ayungin Shoal to sustain Filipino  troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

"UM4 is one of two civilian vessels involved in the RoRe mission last March 5. Due to damage sustained during water cannoning by the China Coast Guard, UM4 was unable to complete its mission," said the AFP early this morning.

"The Area Task Force West will dedicate two Philippine Navy ships, with two more from the Philippine Coast Guard as escort to UM4, to support the mission."

 

 

Besides sustaining and rotating Filipino military personnel at Ayungin, the particular mission was set up to ensure a "full troop complement" after one personnel needed evacuation due to a serious medical needs.

Personnel are regularly rotated in to ensure that the LST-542-class tank landing ship's mission posture remains uncompromised.

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL

CHINA

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos are feeling better but still have flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Several vessels reportedly involved in dredging operations in Zambales were held by authorities for engaging in the illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa declares start of summer

Pagasa declares start of summer

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday officially declared the start of...
Headlines
fbtw
Unmask NFA exec blocking documents &ndash; Laurel

Unmask NFA exec blocking documents – Laurel

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is trying to unmask the official of the National Food Authority (NFA) who was...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines, Japan, US foreign officials prepare for tri-summit

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
As the Philippines prepares for a trilateral summit with Japan and the US on April 11, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro met on Thursday in Tokyo with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka...
Headlines
fbtw
Celebrities not exempt from premature campaign ban

Celebrities not exempt from premature campaign ban

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Celebrities-turned-politicians who remain active on television and in the movies will not be given exemptions once the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t considering 'different options' for Teves' return &mdash; DOJ

Gov’t considering 'different options' for Teves' return — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice on Friday said that the government is looking at “different options” for the return...
Headlines
fbtw
SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
Pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and former Masbate Rep. Rizalina Seachon-Lanete have been allowed to post bail...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB issues over 1,000 special permits to PUVs ahead of Holy Week

LTFRB issues over 1,000 special permits to PUVs ahead of Holy Week

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
To ensure the smooth travel of Filipinos during Lenten season, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with