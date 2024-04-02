^

Headlines

Inter-agency committee formed to streamline land acquisition for nat'l railway projects

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 12:40pm
Inter-agency committee formed to streamline land acquisition for nat'l railway projects
File photo of Philippine National Railway
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The government has created an inter-agency committee to standardize the process of land acquisition for the implementation of the country’s railway projects.

In a news release by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Monday, it said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 19, creating the Inter-Agency Committee for Right-of-Way (ROW) Activities for National Railway Projects.

 

The PCO said that the committee's responsibilities include coordinating the execution of railway projects and policies. It has the authority to identify required services or programs pertaining to land acquisition and other activities related to railway construction.

“It will also identify effective existing policies, agreements, contracts, and other similar arrangements between and among government agencies, consolidate and mobilize agency resources to streamline budgeting, deliberate and resolve issues, grievance and create technical working groups to implement the order,” the PCO’s release read. 

The committee will be led by the Transportation secretary, with the head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development serving as the co-chair.

The panel of the committee would also include representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General.

This action is prompted by Republic Act No. 10752, commonly referred to as the Right-of-Way Act. The legislation empowers the government to obtain essential real estate for the "right-of-way" of national government infrastructure projects, utilizing methods such as donation, negotiated purchase, expropriation, or other means of acquisition.

The administrative order was signed by Marcos on March 25.

vuukle comment

LRT

MARCOS

MRT

PNR

RAILWAYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raffy, Sara top choices for 2028 presidential race &ndash; survey

Raffy, Sara top choices for 2028 presidential race – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte are statistically tied among potential candidates for president in the 2028...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy cannot refuse Senate subpoenas &ndash; Justice Carpio

Quiboloy cannot refuse Senate subpoenas – Justice Carpio

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy cannot refuse to attend a Senate inquiry on accusations of human...
Headlines
fbtw
Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills&rsquo; destruction in 1990s

Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills’ destruction in 1990s

By Ric Obedencio | 1 day ago
Two barangay captains confirmed the destruction of Chocolate Hills in two locations here in the late 1990s.
Headlines
fbtw
Several onsite classes suspended due to heat

Several onsite classes suspended due to heat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Several cities and municipalities nationwide yesterday canceled on-site classes either in all levels or only from pre-school...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list rep: Concerted effort to discredit Pulse survey?

Party-list rep: Concerted effort to discredit Pulse survey?

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Unlike most of her colleagues in the House of Representatives, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro thinks the Pulse...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NSC exec: Gentleman&rsquo;s agreement not binding

NSC exec: Gentleman’s agreement not binding

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippines will not do anything to jeopardize its occupation of Ayungin Shoal, National Security Council assistant director...
Headlines
fbtw
Masungi Georeserve sees tighter security

Masungi Georeserve sees tighter security

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Augmentation forces will be deployed to secure the Masungi Georeserve and protect it against illegal logging, land grabbing,...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC issues new orders on data protection

NPC issues new orders on data protection

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission has issued guidelines creating a system that will govern the issuance of the Philippine Privacy...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys overseas reminded to register for 2025 elections

Pinoys overseas reminded to register for 2025 elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Filipinos abroad have 182 days left to register as overseas voters for the 2025 midterm elections, according to the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas prices up; diesel, LPG down today

Gas prices up; diesel, LPG down today

By Patrick Miguel | 16 hours ago
In separate advisories, oil companies will implement a mixed adjustment as fuel products increased by P0.45 per liter for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with