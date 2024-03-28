Cavite declares state of calamity due to pertussis outbreak

Parents avail of the pentavalent vaccine for their children and attend a small seminar on pertussis at a health center in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on March 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The province of Cavite was placed under a state of calamity due to the rising cases of pertussis or whooping cough.

The province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity on Wednesday, according to the Cavite’s information office.

The declaration of a state of calamity allows the provincial government to use P40 million from its quick response fund “to effectively respond to the said calamity.”

Thirty-six cases of pertussis were reported in the province, including six deaths.

Confirmed pertussis infections in the country rose to 568, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday. Forty people have died from the highly contagious respiratory infection this year.

Pertussis is especially dangerous in infants. In the Philippines, unvaccinated infants under six months old were the most affected.

The areas with the most local government units reporting cases increases were Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mimaropa and Central Visayas.

Pertussis spreads easily through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Pertussis causes flu-like symptoms and a characteristic hacking cough.

The health department reminded the public that whooping cough can be prevented with vaccination and treated with antibiotics.

The DOH is expecting three million more pentavalent doses, which protects people from pertussis, “at the soonest possible time.”