DOH reminds Filipinos: Drive safe this Holy Week

Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) called on Filipinos to exercise patience and prioritize safety on the roads during Holy Week, a time when many travel to their hometowns, tourist destinations, and places of worship.

The DOH noted that the risk of road accidents increases with more people traveling.

“As we enter Holy Week, let us be more kind and patient out on the road,” the health agency said.

Here are some tips to avoid road crashes, according to the DOH:

Ensure vehicles are well-maintained and checked regularly, especially before long trips.

Make sure the driver is well-rested.

Do not drink alcohol, especially before and during driving.

Focus on the road and avoid distractions like using your phone. Obey traffic rules.

Take breaks every few hours during long drives and stay hydrated.

From March 24 to 31, Code White Alert will be activated. This ensures that medical personnel and staff will be on standby to accept and treat incoming patients at hospitals nationwide.

The DOH also advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, be aware of emerging diseases this dry season, and supervise children when engaging in swimming or other activities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico