^

Headlines

DOH reminds Filipinos: Drive safe this Holy Week

Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 6:00pm
DOH reminds Filipinos: Drive safe this Holy Week
Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) called on Filipinos to exercise patience and prioritize safety on the roads during Holy Week, a time when many travel to their hometowns, tourist destinations, and places of worship.

The DOH noted that the risk of road accidents increases with more people traveling. 

“As we enter Holy Week, let us be more kind and patient out on the road,” the health agency said.

Here are some tips to avoid road crashes, according to the DOH:

  • Ensure vehicles are well-maintained and checked regularly, especially before long trips.
  • Make sure the driver is well-rested.
  • Do not drink alcohol, especially before and during driving.
  • Focus on the road and avoid distractions like using your phone. Obey traffic rules. 
  • Take breaks every few hours during long drives and stay hydrated.

From March 24 to 31, Code White Alert will be activated. This ensures that medical personnel and staff will be on standby to accept and treat incoming patients at hospitals nationwide. 

The DOH also advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, be aware of emerging diseases this dry season, and supervise children when engaging in swimming or other activities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

HOLY WEEK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines resupply boat heavily damaged

Philippines resupply boat heavily damaged

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Again, using water cannons and executing dangerous maneuvers, the Chinese coast guard made another attempt yesterday to block...
Headlines
fbtw
China Coast Guard water-cannons anew Ayungin-bound civilian Philippine boat

China Coast Guard water-cannons anew Ayungin-bound civilian Philippine boat

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A China Coast Guard vessel again blasted a Filipino supply boat with water cannons during the latter's attempt to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG, PNP preparing for Teves return

DILG, PNP preparing for Teves return

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Both the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police are making preparations to secure the detention of expelled...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Practice Energy efficiency&rsquo;

‘Practice Energy efficiency’

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
In a message in observance of Earth Hour yesterday, President Marcos called on Filipinos to practice energy efficiency as...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops on heightened alert, NLEX ready for Lenten break

Cops on heightened alert, NLEX ready for Lenten break

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police units across the country are on heightened alert starting tomorrow, as part of security preparations for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bohol artist to receive Da Vinci International art prize

Bohol artist to receive Da Vinci International art prize

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A Bohol-based visually impaired artist will hold his first exhibit in Milan, Italy as he was among the winners in this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
'We broke it, we fix it': DENR urges Filipinos to join Earth Hour 2024

'We broke it, we fix it': DENR urges Filipinos to join Earth Hour 2024

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) enjoined Filipinos to do their part in reversing damages brought...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to 'exhaust legal remedies' to bring Teves back to Philippines

Marcos to 'exhaust legal remedies' to bring Teves back to Philippines

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the Filipino public that his administration will do every thing to bring expelled Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines accuses China of water cannon attack on supply vessel

Philippines accuses China of water cannon attack on supply vessel

1 day ago
The Philippines accused the China Coast Guard of blocking and firing water cannon at a Filipino supply vessel Saturday morning...
Headlines
fbtw
Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

By Patrick Miguel | 1 day ago
Government agencies are calling on the public to join the Earth Hour today by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with