Killing of dog Killua slammed

On March 17, Camarines Sur resident Anthony Solares killed the dog, claiming that Killua was aggressive.

MANILA, Philippines — Animal welfare education should be mandated for elementary and high school students after the killing of Golden Retriever “Killua,” according to Sen. Grace Poe.

The act was caught in a closed-circuit television footage posted on social media by Killua’s owner Vina Rachelle Arazas. Solares was seen hitting the dog as it ran around trying to escape.

The dog’s remains were later found in a sack.

“I am heartbroken and enraged to hear of the mauling of Killua, a golden retriever. Mr. Anthony Solares admitted to slaughtering Killua, claiming that the dog chased his child. However, his actions, which were captured in a CCTV video, were fraught with excessive violence and showed that it was Killua who was being chased,” Poe said in her privilege speech on Tuesday.

In Senate Bill 2458 that Poe filed, the “Revised Animal Welfare Act” shall include mandatory animal welfare education in the curriculum for primary and secondary education students.

“We hope to pass this bill soon and put an end to despicable incidents such as what happened to Killua,” she added.

The merits of the criminal case would be up to the courts to decide, she noted.

The Animal Welfare Act of 1998, amended by Republic Act 10631, prohibited persons from torturing animals, Poe cited.

“(The law also prohibits) killing or causing or procuring to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” she added.

The filed measure also creates a barangay animal welfare task force, which would enable local officials to address animal welfare issues with dispatch, she noted.

The bill is now pending before the Senate committee on agriculture, whose attached agency includes the Bureau of Animal Industry, Poe said.

Condemnation

Members of the House of Representatives condemned the killing of Killua, with lawmakers calling for amendments to the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

“I think it would be the best time for us to revisit this law. The maximum penalty of imprisonment for the violation, for instance, on the killing of an animal is six months to one year of imprisonment, with the penalty or a fine of not exceeding P100,000,” said Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Raul Bongalon.

He also urged the Philippine Animal Welfare Society to raise awareness of laws against animal cruelty.

“What should be done? Perhaps we can empower our (local government units) in enforcing this law. It is because they are the ones at the grassroots level,” House Deputy Speaker David Suarez told legislative reporters at a briefing.

“I would understand maybe if he scared the dog. But to kill the animal already speaks of the motive, that there is really an intent to end the life of that animal. To me, it is tantamount to straight-up murder,” said Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Almario. — Delon Porcalla