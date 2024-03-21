^

Headlines

Killing of dog Killua slammed

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Killing of dog Killua slammed
On March 17, Camarines Sur resident Anthony Solares killed the dog, claiming that Killua was aggressive.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Animal welfare education should be mandated for elementary and high school students after the killing of Golden Retriever “Killua,” according to Sen. Grace Poe.

On March 17, Camarines Sur resident Anthony Solares killed the dog, claiming that Killua was aggressive.

The act was caught in a closed-circuit television footage posted on social media by Killua’s owner Vina Rachelle Arazas. Solares was seen hitting the dog as it ran around trying to escape.

The dog’s remains were later found in a sack.

“I am heartbroken and enraged to hear of the mauling of Killua, a golden retriever. Mr. Anthony Solares admitted to slaughtering Killua, claiming that the dog chased his child. However, his actions, which were captured in a CCTV video, were fraught with excessive violence and showed that it was Killua who was being chased,” Poe said in her privilege speech on Tuesday.

In Senate Bill 2458 that Poe filed, the “Revised Animal Welfare Act” shall include mandatory animal welfare education in the curriculum for primary and secondary education students.

“We hope to pass this bill soon and put an end to despicable incidents such as what happened to Killua,” she added.

The merits of the criminal case would be up to the courts to decide, she noted.

The Animal Welfare Act of 1998, amended by Republic Act 10631, prohibited persons from torturing animals, Poe cited.

“(The law also prohibits) killing or causing or procuring to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” she added. 

The filed measure also creates a barangay animal welfare task force, which would enable local officials to address animal welfare issues with dispatch, she noted.

The bill is now pending before the Senate committee on agriculture, whose attached agency includes the Bureau of Animal Industry, Poe said.

Condemnation

Members of the House of Representatives condemned the killing of Killua, with lawmakers calling for amendments to the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

“I think it would be the best time for us to revisit this law. The maximum penalty of imprisonment for the violation, for instance, on the killing of an animal is six months to one year of imprisonment, with the penalty or a fine of not exceeding P100,000,” said Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Raul Bongalon.

He also urged the Philippine Animal Welfare Society to raise awareness of laws against animal cruelty.

“What should be done? Perhaps we can empower our (local government units) in enforcing this law. It is because they are the ones at the grassroots level,” House Deputy Speaker David Suarez told legislative reporters at a briefing.

“I would understand maybe if he scared the dog. But to kill the animal already speaks of the motive, that there is really an intent to end the life of that animal. To me, it is tantamount to straight-up murder,” said Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Almario. — Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

GRACE POE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was not deliberately provoking conflict or acting under the command of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Department of Justice said that it ordered to conduct another autopsy on former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy...
Headlines
fbtw
China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In an advisory, PhilSA said that rocket debris was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones located around...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
A group of lawyers on Tuesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to compel Congress to enact a law prohibiting political...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in &lsquo;hyperdrive&rsquo;

Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in ‘hyperdrive’

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The alliance between the Philippines and the United States is in “hyperdrive” as the two allies deal with “shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
House revokes SMNI franchise on final reading

House revokes SMNI franchise on final reading

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
Voting 284-4-4, the House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to revoke the...
Headlines
fbtw
SALN filing deadline set on April 30

SALN filing deadline set on April 30

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 hours ago
Government officials and employees must file their 2023 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth on or before April...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has neither been discussing with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, nor with President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with