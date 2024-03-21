Marcos, First Lady catch flu

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany at 4:49 am on March 12, 2024 (PH Time).

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos developed flu-like symptoms and have been advised by their physician to get some rest, Malacañang said yesterday.

“All his appointments today and in the succeeding days have been canceled,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters.

The Marcoses arrived in Manila on March 16 after a working visit to Berlin, Germany and a state visit to Prague, Czech Republic on March 11-15.

“They have been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. Currently, their vitals remain stable,” the PCO added.

The President was supposed to attend an event of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines in Manila today.

Marcos skipped the launching of the electronic local government unit caravan in Quezon City yesterday. His speech was delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

On Tuesday, Marcos had a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and attended a World Economic Forum roundtable at Malacañang on the same day.