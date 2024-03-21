^

Headlines

Marcos, First Lady catch flu

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos, First Lady catch flu
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany at 4:49 am on March 12, 2024 (PH Time).
PPA pool photos by KJ Rosales via Yummie Dingding

MANILA, Philippines —  President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos developed flu-like symptoms and have been advised by their physician to get some rest, Malacañang said yesterday.

“All his appointments today and in the succeeding days have been canceled,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters.

The Marcoses arrived in Manila on March 16 after a working visit to Berlin, Germany and a state visit to Prague, Czech Republic on March 11-15.

“They have been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. Currently, their vitals remain stable,” the PCO added.

The President was supposed to attend an event of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines in Manila today.

Marcos skipped the launching of the electronic local government unit caravan in Quezon City yesterday. His speech was delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

On Tuesday, Marcos had a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and attended a World Economic Forum roundtable at Malacañang on the same day.

vuukle comment

LIZA MARCOS

MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was not deliberately provoking conflict or acting under the command of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Department of Justice said that it ordered to conduct another autopsy on former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy...
Headlines
fbtw
China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In an advisory, PhilSA said that rocket debris was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones located around...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
A group of lawyers on Tuesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to compel Congress to enact a law prohibiting political...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in &lsquo;hyperdrive&rsquo;

Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in ‘hyperdrive’

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The alliance between the Philippines and the United States is in “hyperdrive” as the two allies deal with “shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Killing of dog Killua slammed

Killing of dog Killua slammed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 hours ago
Animal welfare education should be mandated for elementary and high school students after the killing of Golden Retriever...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
House revokes SMNI franchise on final reading

House revokes SMNI franchise on final reading

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
Voting 284-4-4, the House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to revoke the...
Headlines
fbtw
SALN filing deadline set on April 30

SALN filing deadline set on April 30

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 hours ago
Government officials and employees must file their 2023 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth on or before April...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has neither been discussing with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, nor with President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with