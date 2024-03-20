^

DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 6:05pm
Ricardo Zulueta
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said that it ordered to conduct another autopsy on former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta, a co-accused in the Percival Mabasa or Percy Lapid slay case.

In a press release on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to "get to the bottom" of the former BuCor officer's death by seeking the advice of a forensic pathologist.

"To dispel doubts and rumors, once and for all, the DOJ is also contemplating seeking Dr. Raquel Fortun's expertise to conduct an autopsy on Zulueta's remains," Remulla was quoted as saying.

"Unravel the truth, leave no stone unturned and don't let anyone or anything prevent us from pursuing accountability and delivering justice," he added.

Zulueta, who died last Friday, was reportedly brought to the hospital due to severe chest pains. He died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

However, the DOJ said his death certificate showed that the cause of his demise was cerebrovascular disease intracranial hemorrhage.

According to the website of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the said cause of death occurs when there is bleeding directly into the brain tissue, which often forms a clot within the brain.

Zulueta and former BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag are facing an outstanding arrest warrant for the murder of Mabasa and inmate Jun Villamor.

