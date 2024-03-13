^

Headlines

Rights group to German, Czech gov’ts: Highlight ongoing EJKs in talks with Marcos

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 3:36pm
Rights group to German, Czech govâ��ts: Highlight ongoing EJKs in talks with Marcos
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Federal Chancellery on March 12, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — A human rights alliance called on Germany and the Czech Republic to raise concerns about the continuing extrajudicial killings in the Philippines with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visits to the Central European nations.

Germany and Czech Republic supported an Iceland-led resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019, expressing concern about alleged human rights violations in the Philippines, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and persecution of human rights defenders. 

“Since then, the attacks including killings, enforced disappearance, arbitrary arrests and persecution of human rights defenders and communities of peasants, indigenous people, workers, youth and women have not relented,” KARAPATAN Secretary General Cristina said Wednesday.

Palabay stressed that the Marcos administration’s continued implementation of the counter-insurgency program and anti-drug operations exacerbates these violations. 

Marcos’ back-to-back trips to Berlin and Prague seek to enhance cooperation on maritime trade and vocational education, and protection of overseas Filipino workers.

KARAPATAN also urged European leaders to discuss the killing of Zara Alvarez, the organization’s paralegal, in August 2020. 

Alvarez led campaigns against alleged human rights violations on Negros island before she was gunned down in Bacolod City. She became the 90th activist and 13th Karapatan human rights worker killed under the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte. 

KARAPATAN also pointed out that the activities undertaken by the UN Joint Programme, supported by Germany and the Czech Republic, failed to address the need for accountability of perpetrators of human rights violations and an end to these attacks.

“The programme had low and weak baseline indicators, weak policy reform work, no visible substantial results in investigations, prosecutions and convictions of human rights violations perpetrators, and limited meaningful participation of civil society,” the alliance said.

KARAPATAN’s appeal comes in the wake of calls by press freedom advocates to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the killing of broadcaster and environmentalist Gerry Ortega during his meeting with Marcos. 

Marcos concluded on Tuesday his visit to Germany, where he discussed cooperation on renewable energy, upskilling of Filipino workers, and South China Sea with Scholz.

He is set to meet the four constitutional heads of the government of the Czech Republic in Prague. 

 

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HUMAN RIGHTS

KARAPATAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Abused&rsquo; wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

‘Abused’ wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The ad interim appointment of Brig. Gen. Ranulfo Sevilla was deferred yesterday after his wife accused him of domestic abuse,...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel orders Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest

House panel orders Quiboloy’s arrest

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy is facing arrest for contempt of a House of Representatives committee, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Quiboloy deserves fair trial

Sara: Quiboloy deserves fair trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has defended controversial Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy amid measures by lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The House legislative franchises committee cited embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt after he again refused to...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker lauds $1 billion US trade investments

Speaker lauds $1 billion US trade investments

17 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has commended the announcement of over $1 billion in investments from high-level US trade and investment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd rejects calls to suspend Catch Up Fridays, vows improvements

DepEd rejects calls to suspend Catch Up Fridays, vows improvements

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education wants to continue the implementation of Catch Up Fridays despite appeals from teacher groups to...
Headlines
fbtw
Premises of China's proposals on sea row questionable &mdash; Marcos

Premises of China's proposals on sea row questionable — Marcos

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday that Manila did not reject China's proposals on managing heightened tensions in...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to sign maritime, labor deals with Germany

Philippines to sign maritime, labor deals with Germany

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos arrived here early yesterday (Manila time), commencing his five-day visit to Germany and the Czech Republic,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Perform acts of love during Holy Week&rsquo;

‘Perform acts of love during Holy Week’

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Filipino Catholics should perform acts of love while observing Holy Week traditions, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with