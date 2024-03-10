^

Marcos urges stronger relationships, forgiveness during Ramadan

Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 10:20am
Marcos urges stronger relationships, forgiveness during Ramadan
Women pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Taguig City, suburban Manila on March 24, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan should be a time to build stronger relationships and encourage forgiveness.

“Today marks the beginning of the sacred journey of Ramadan, a time of reflection and spiritual growth where the virtues of compassion, empathy, and generosity are upheld and practiced fervently,” Marcos said in a message. 

The president stressed that the celebration of Ramadan is a reminder of the rich diversity of the Philippines’ cultural and religious tapestry. 

“It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation’s history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today,” Marcos said.

“It is my hope that this month-long celebration will strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances, and embrace a spirit of harmony that will redound to our collective progress,” he added. 

Last week, the Official Gazette issued a public advisory debunking a fake news post claiming March 11, Monday, as a national holiday for Eid’l Fitr, a major Islamic celebration marking the end of Ramadan. 

