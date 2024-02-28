Assistant solicitor general terminated over sexual harassment

Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has ordered the dismissal of an assistant solicitor general (ASG) who has been held responsible for sexually harassing two individuals.

In a 22-page decision from the Palace, it was determined that ASG Derek Puertollano is "administratively liable" for sexually harassing two legal interns, involving unwanted touching and intrusive looks into the victims' bodies and private parts.

“The evidence presented by the prosecution satisfactorily proved that the above-discussed conduct of Puertollano caused insecurity, discomfort, offense, and humiliation to AAA and BBB,” the decision read.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra confirmed the incident and Malacañang’s decision in an online message with Philstar.com

The government's top lawyaer said that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) conducted a “full-blown” investigation into the incident.

It could be recalled that in 2016, Puertollano was arrested in the United States over allegations of assaulting a 13-year-old boy during his attendance at a seminar on international arbitration in Washington.

His passport has been seized, and he has been instructed not to depart from or attempt to depart the United States.

Guevarra said that the dismissed ASG has the option to appeal the Palace's decision.

