China attempts to block Filipinos in another mission to Scarborough

Photo of a Chinese militia vessel engaging in a "dangerous maneuver" against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Sanday

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese Maritime Militia Vessel (CMMV) once again tried to block a Filipino-led resupply mission to Bajo de Masinloc — a resource-rich feature being claimed by Beijing within the West Philippine Sea.

In a video released by state-owned PTV this Saturday, the Chinese vessel could be seen blocking off BRP Datu Sanday during the rotational deployment of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to said area.

The CMMV was said to be 300 meters from the Philippine ship, with the maneuver reportedly happening just 1.2 nautical miles south of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough or Panatag Shoal.

The PCG and BFAR vessel BRP Datu Sanday fortunately delivered the supplies to Filipino fisherfolk within the area even after the latest incident.

Over 44 mother boats of Filipino fishing vessels recieved the said aid, which came in the form of gasoline and grocery packs.

Said activity from the Chinese militia is just one of the many forms of harassment being experienced by Filipinos within the West Philippine Sea even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration already invalidated Beijing's nine-dash line claim way back in 2016.

This blocking incident happened a week after the BFAR reported the alleged use of cyanide in Scarborough by Chinese fisherfolk, a practice that China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had denied.