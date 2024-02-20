^

Headlines

China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS ‘sheer fabrication’

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 12:30pm
China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS â��sheer fabricationâ��
This photo taken on February 15, 2024, shows an aerial view of over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing has denied claims that Chinese fishermen used cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc to destroy the resource-rich shoal and prevent Filipino fishers from entering their traditional fishing ground. 

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the claim of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources that Chinese fishers engage in cyanide fishing a “sheer fabrication.” 

Cyanide fishing is a destructive fishing method that involves dumping the highly toxic chemical on coral reefs to stun fish, making them easier to catch.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of eco-environment and conservation of fishing resources and resolutely fights against fishing activities that violate laws and regulations,” Mao said in a briefing Monday evening. 

China claims Bajo de Masinloc, which it refers to as Huangyan Dao.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Manila accused the Philippines of “continuous disinformation [that] has led up to nothing but exacerbation of the maritime tensions and destabilization of bilateral relations. 

“The groundless speculations, slanders and inconsistent statements of spokespersons of relevant Philippine agencies can only place their professionalism and credibility in doubt,” the embassy said. 

NSC probe

Over the weekend, BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said in a news forum that Chinese fishers have been using cyanide to “intentionally destroy” Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, and prevent Filipino boats from accessing the area. 

Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) also said that Filipinos have long reported Chinese fishers’ use of cyanide, pointed out that previous and current administrations “have taken no action to stop the destruction of the Philippine fisheries.”

But Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard for West Philippine Sea matters, said in an interview with GMA News that there is no evidence or scientific study of the claim of BFAR.

National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said it is looking into the alleged use of cyanide by Chinese fishers in Bajo de Masinloc. It ordered the BFAR to gather more testimonies and pieces of evidence. 

Situated 240 kilometers west of Luzon, Bajo de Masinloc has long been a fishing ground utilized by generations of Filipino fishers.

China, which claims sovereignty over the shoal and its adjacent waters, deploys vessels to patrol the area. The shoal lies nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan.

vuukle comment

BAJO DE MASINLOC

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

1 day ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
About P10 billion of the P60 billion in last-minute insertions in the 2024 national budget by some members of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Consumers should brace themselves for further spikes in fuel costs throughout the first half of the year, as global oil prices...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has received its second C-130 cargo plane acquired from the United States through the Excess Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
China removes its floating barriers from Panatag

China removes its floating barriers from Panatag

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The reasons are not yet clear, but China has removed its floating barriers in the vicinity of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA may declare dry season early

PAGASA may declare dry season early

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration may declare the dry season early, amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled onions booming online

Smuggled onions booming online

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Smuggled and imported onions being sold online have contributed to the slump in the farmgate price of local bulbs, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH allots P55 million for cervical, breast cancer screening

DOH allots P55 million for cervical, breast cancer screening

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health has allocated P55 million to meet its target of screening three million women for cervical and breast...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Canada to strengthen agriculture, tourism partnerships

Philippines, Canada to strengthen agriculture, tourism partnerships

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Philippines and Canada will boost agriculture and tourism partnerships as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties...
Headlines
fbtw
K-12 curriculum review every 3 years sought

K-12 curriculum review every 3 years sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar is pushing for legislation that will mandate the regular review of the K-12 Basic Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with