China using cyanide to 'destroy' Scarborough on purpose — BFAR

A reporter takes a video over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on Feb. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) revealed that Chinese fisherfolk have been using the deadly chemical compound cyanide to damage Bajo de Masinloc — a body of water also known as the Scarborough Shoal.

BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera had this to say about the said traditional fishing grounds, an area claimed by the People's Republic of China even if it's well within the West Philippine Sea.

"These Chinese fishermen use cyanide," said Briguera in Filipino during a Saturday News Forum press conference held in Quezon City.

"[T]hey intentionally destroy Bajo de Masinloc to prevent Filipino fishing boats to fish in the area."

Briguera estimated that the damages caused by the cynanide fishing could exceed P1 billion. However, the BFAR has yet to conduct a formal study on the matter.

The West Philippine Sea lies within the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, a claim already backed by the Permanent Court of Arbitration way back in 2016.

BFAR said that this is a "serious concern," especially since it could also kill off developing fish larvae and corals.

According to data from the governent, around 385,300 rely on the West Philippine Sea for their livelihood. They catch around 275,520 metric tons of fish each year, which is equivalent to 6% to 7% of the country's fisheries sector.

"[The use of cyanide beyond their EEZ is a] clear case of illegal, unreported and undocumented fishing," Briguera said.

'Attack on humanity, sovereignty'

The Philippine Coast Guard's spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela likewise said that China's latest action on Philippine waters could be seen not only as an attack on Philippine sovereignty but also humanity.

Tarriela said that the whole world could also be affected should they "constantly and persistently" practice cyanide fishing.

Beijing in the past years have allegedly conducted various forms of harassment within the West Philippine Sea, including but not limited to utilizing water cannons, lasers and the like against Filipinos.

It could also be remembered that the Chinese Coast Guard have earlier installed a floating barrier in the southern portion of Bajo de Masinloc, effectively preventing Filipinos from entering the shoal to do their jobs.