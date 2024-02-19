^

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 10:33am
Fishermen check the floating barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) at the passage heading to Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The government should take immediate action against Chinese fishermen engaged in illegal poaching activities in the West Philippine Sea to prevent the continued plunder of the country’s marine resources, an association of small fishers said Monday.

Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive activities of foreign vessels in Philippine waters. 

The amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 prohibits any foreign entity from fishing or operating any fishing vessel in Philippine waters. 

PAMALAKAYA noted that under the law, the entry of any foreign fishing vessel in Philippine waters constitutes a prima facie presumption of illegal fishing activity. 

“There should be no exceptions or delays. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) should immediately confront and file charges against all Chinese fishing vessel personnel found in the West Philippine Sea,” PAMALAKAYA national chairperson Fernando Hicap said in Filipino.

PAMALAKAYA stressed that regular patrols in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Panatag Shoal, announced by BFAR are already too late to address the extensive damage caused by Chinese fishers to the area, such as the destruction of coral reefs and depletion of fish stocks. 

“Imposing penalties on illegal foreign fishing must accompany patrols,” Hicap said.

China’s use of cyanide

Over the weekend, BFAR said that Chinese fishers have been using cyanide to “intentionally destroy” Bajo de Masinloc and prevent Filipino fisherfolk from entering their traditional fishing ground. 

BFAR estimated that damage caused by China’s cyanide fishing could exceed P1 billion.

According to PAMALAKAYA, Filipino fishers have long reported China’s use of cyanide, but previous and current administrations “have taken no action to stop the destruction of the Philippine fisheries.”

“Filipino fishermen are willing to collaborate with citizens of other countries asserting their rights in the South China Sea against the encroachment and plundering of any powerful country like China,” Hicap said.

The Philippine Coast Guard also reported Saturday that floating barriers were once again installed by China around Bajo de Masinloc to keep Filipino boats out of the area.

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

PAMALAKAYA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen were reportedly destroying corals and marine resources in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal)...
Headlines
Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal &ndash; SC

Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal – SC

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court reversed the ruling of the Court of Appeals that cleared former Philippine National Police-Special Action...
Headlines
OCTA: 59 percent want Philippines to rejoin ICC

OCTA: 59 percent want Philippines to rejoin ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Another survey, this time conducted by the OCTA Research group, found that a majority of Filipinos support calls for the Philippines...
Headlines
Government to address price hikes &ndash; NEDA

Government to address price hikes – NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The government is stepping up efforts to address price increases in basic commodities such as rice following a recent survey...
Headlines
PCG: No evidence China, Vietnam used cyanide in Panatag

PCG: No evidence China, Vietnam used cyanide in Panatag

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
There is no evidence that Chinese or Vietnamese fishermen destroyed corals and marine resources in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal...
Headlines
