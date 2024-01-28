^

Headlines

Farmers, fishers say ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ offers no solutions to their problems

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 12:49pm
Farmers, fishers say â��Bagong Pilipinasâ�� offers no solutions to their problems
Fishermen arrive to unload their catch for the day at a fish port in Paranaque, Metro Manila on July 12, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Peasant groups denounced Sunday the so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) movement of the Marcos Jr. administration, saying this fails to address the root causes of their struggles and offers no real solutions to the country’s problems. 

The government will hold a rally this afternoon at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila to launch the “Bagong Pilipinas” branding, which started in 2023. 

The Philippine Information Agency called the event a “historic gathering” that “aims to ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action.”

But for Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), the administration’s rebranding will not improve the lives of marginalized sectors like fisherfolk “as long as the same burdensome economic policies remain in place.”

“The Filipinos need concrete steps to address the economic crises such as inflation and the loss of lives and livelihood due to environmental destruction, not a superficial rebranding,” PAMALAKAYA said. 

According to the group, fishers remain the poorest in the Philippines, primarily due to the government’s failure to adequately support fisheries production through subsidies and protection of marine and aquatic resources.

Similarly, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said that “Bagong Pilipinas”—which is reminiscent of the Bagong Lipunan (New Society) vision of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.—“cannot cover up” the country’s long-standing problems. 

In declaring Martial Law, the elder Marcos made promises, including eradicating poverty, hunger, corruption, and violence to achieve his vision of a new society. 

“From Marcos Sr. to Marcos Jr., poverty, unemployment, hunger, and severe corruption have been persistent issues. From then until now, the situation of the masses has worsened,” KMP said in Filipino. 

“The New Philippines does not provide real and effective solutions to the country's problems,” it added. 

Charter change fears

KMP also expressed concern that today’s event, which is expected to draw a large crowd, will be used to gather support for initiatives to amend the Constitution.

The Presidential Communications Office, however, said Saturday that the Malacañang-led event will not be a platform to campaign for charter change. 

A signature campaign pushing for charter change via people’s initiative is ongoing. The petition being circulated for people’s initiative aims to amend the Constitution to allow Congress to vote on amendments or revisions jointly, giving the lower chamber an advantage as they outnumber the 24-member Senate.

The president and his family are expected to attend the event, which will offer some services such as provision of payouts for beneficiaries of government assistance and civil registration services. 

The gathering will also feature performances from various artists. 

In July 2023, Marcos ordered national government agencies to adopt his administration’s governance slogan in their programs and projects. 

The order said the “Bagong Pilipinas” branding “calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and fosters the State’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.”

 

vuukle comment

BAGONG PILIPINAS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

KILUSANG MAGBUBUKID NG PILIPINAS

PAMALAKAYA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
&lsquo;Polvoron&rsquo; campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
From late December 2023 to January 2024, anonymous accounts flooded several social media platforms with hundreds of posts...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
No more admin tasks for teachers

No more admin tasks for teachers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 5 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Friday formalized her directive to all school division offices and...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House has zero participation in PI

Speaker: House has zero participation in PI

By Sheila Crisostomo | 4 hours ago
The House of Representatives has zero participation in the people’s initiative to change the Constitution, Speaker Martin...
Headlines
fbtw
113,000 adverse effects of immunization recorded

113,000 adverse effects of immunization recorded

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Nearly three years since COVID-19 vaccines became available in the country, over 113,000 reports of adverse effects following...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Senators sowing discord, alienating House members’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The verbal tussle among lawmakers over Charter change continues, with House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe accusing senators yesterday of sowing discord to undermine the House of Representatives “at a time when...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS: Only 30 percent of Pinoys say quality of life improved

SWS: Only 30 percent of Pinoys say quality of life improved

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Personal quality of life improved last year for only one in three Filipinos, according to a recent survey conducted by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
US DOJ pays courtesy call on SC justices

US DOJ pays courtesy call on SC justices

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Representatives of the US Department of Justice paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur visits 3 red-tagged political prisoners in Tacloban

UN rapporteur visits 3 red-tagged political prisoners in Tacloban

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
Human rights group Karapatan lauded the United Nations (UN) expert on freedom of expression for visiting a progressive journalist...
Headlines
fbtw
9 terrorists killed in Lanao de Sur Dawlah-Army encounter

9 terrorists killed in Lanao de Sur Dawlah-Army encounter

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Nine Dawlah Islamiya terrorists were killed while six others were wounded in  a series of clashes with soldiers that...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd removes admin tasks for teachers to ensure 'more classroom time'

DepEd removes admin tasks for teachers to ensure 'more classroom time'

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio has signed a policy to immediately remove the administrative tasks...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with