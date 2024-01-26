^

Headlines

China ‘appreciates’ Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
January 26, 2024 | 12:00am
China â��appreciatesâ�� Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan, as he vowed to continue fight against threats against freedom.
PPA Pool Photos by KJ Rosales / The Philippine STA

MANILA, Philippines — China is pleased with the Philippines’ reaffirmation of commitment to the one-China policy, as articulated in a media interview by President Marcos who also stressed he was not endorsing Taiwan independence.

“We appreciate the Philippines reaffirming its commitment to the one-China policy and emphasizing that Taiwan is a province of China and the Philippines does not endorse Taiwan independence,” Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Wednesday in reaction to Marcos’ pronouncement.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Realizing the complete reunification in China is where global opinion trends and the arc of history bends. Any attempt to seek Taiwan independence is doomed to failure,” Wang said.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian also welcomed Marcos’ reiteration of the Philippines’ commitment to the one-China policy.

Huang also said the Philippines should follow Marcos’ guidance on the West Philippine Sea issues and not from any of his officials.

Earlier, China urged the Philippines to “steer a right course” for China-Philippines relations and bring back bilateral ties on the “right track” as soon as possible instead of “shaking the foundation.” It also said the Taiwan question should be handled prudently.

China’s statement came after Marcos congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Marcos told the Taiwan president that he was “looking forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.” Marcos’ sending message to Taiwan’s new leader prompted Beijing to summon the Philippine ambassador.

In his remarks at the Chinese New Year party last week hosted by the Chinese embassy, Huang said the “China-Philippines relations now stand at a crossroads, facing a choice of where to go from here.”

“So we need to make a good choice,” Huang said.

The ambassador stressed that the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affairs and that it “lies at the core of China’s interests.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs defended Marcos, saying his message to Lai was just his way of thanking Taiwan for hosting nearly 200,000 Filipino workers.

CHINA

MARCOS JR.
