^

Headlines

Marcos on signature drive: Up to Comelec

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos on signature drive: Up to Comelec
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — Signatures for a people’s initiative that were obtained in exchange for money should be invalidated by the Commission of Elections (Comelec), President Marcos said yesterday.

Marcos was asked to comment on the ongoing signature drive to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“If the signatures were obtained in exchange for money, the Comelec won’t accept that. So nothing good will happen,” the President said at the launch of the Lung Transplant Program of the Lung Center of the Philippines and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

“We just let Comelec do their job and their work to validate the signature. And if there’s suspicion that there is such thing (signature-buying), those signatures cannot be counted,” he said.

In order for a people’s initiative to be considered substantial, each congressional district must gather the signatures of at least three percent of its registered voters.

The President said he was not aware of the signature-buying. “So, as far as I know, there is no such thing. What is said is they were not paid in cash but they were promised some kind of benefits,” he said.

“We’re looking into the (report), I asked Congress if that’s true,” the Chief Executive added.

Marcos also said he declined proposals that agencies suspend their social services programs so these would not be used in the initiative.

“That’s (suspension of services) not good as there are many Filipinos needing assistance,” he said.

People’s Initiative for Reform, Modernization and Action (PIRMA), the group behind the signature campaign, has denied involvement in alleged payoffs and use of government programs to entice voters to support the move.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said Marcos had expressed disdain for the signature campaign to change the Constitution under the people’s initiative that he deemed “too divisive.”

Marcos’ cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, has denied being behind the people’s initiative to push for Charter change.

Close to a thousand cities and municipalities have submitted signature pages for the ongoing people’s initiative to amend the Constitution, according to the Comelec.

“As of 4:30 today (Tuesday), 993 election officers of cities and municipalities have received signature forms,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia disclosed in a Viber message to reporters.

Garcia said the 993 cities and municipalities represent 184 legislative districts. There are 254 legislative districts nationwide.

Barangay officials

Barangay officials will be allowed to participate in the people’s initiative, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos clarified yesterday.

Abalos cited a Comelec resolution that allows barangay officials to join partisan political activities, including the signature drive for Charter change.

A Comelec resolution dated April 8, 2022 said that barangay officials are “exempted from prohibitions” under the Sec. 261 (i) of the Omnibus Election Code.

Still, Abalos said Comelec needs to clarify the extent of allowable participation, including the use of barangay facilities for the activity.

This comes as DILG undersecretary for barangay affairs Chito Valmocina said that community officials should not campaign for such activities.

Abalos said he has ordered Valmocina to explain the gaffe since it was his personal opinion and not the official statement of the department.

NBI ready for probe

The National Bureau of Investigation has expressed readiness to investigate reported instances of bribery or the distribution of aid in exchange for signatures supporting Charter change.

NBI director Medardo de Lemos said on Tuesday that they are awaiting directives from the Department of Justice before taking any action.

Once they receive the order to proceed with the investigation, De Lemos said the NBI will promptly form a group dedicated to addressing the matter.

Earlier this month, videos circulating on social media alleged that signatures for Charter change were being obtained through the exchange of aid or incentives.

‘Only SC can stop PI’

Only the Supreme Court could stop the Comelec from accepting signature pages for the ongoing people’s initiative to amend the Constitution.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco stressed that it will refrain from receiving the signatures if ordered by the High Court to do so. — Mayen Jaymalin, Gilbert Bayoran, Mark Ernest Villeza, Romina Cabrera

vuukle comment

COMMISSION OF ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos vows to actively thwart ICC access to gov&rsquo;t information

Marcos vows to actively thwart ICC access to gov’t information

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to actively prevent International Criminal Court representatives from making any...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel summons Quiboloy after probe snub

Senate panel summons Quiboloy after probe snub

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato to Marcos: Be man enough, say you want us jailed

Bato to Marcos: Be man enough, say you want us jailed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Be man enough to tell us you want us investigated and jailed.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I&rsquo;m a music lover&rsquo;: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

‘I’m a music lover’: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

11 hours ago
Marcos — who did not complete his bachelor’s degree at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom —...
Headlines
fbtw
China tells Pinoy fishers: Return West Philippine Sea shell catch

China tells Pinoy fishers: Return West Philippine Sea shell catch

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 days ago
The China Coast Guard harassed Filipino fishermen gathering taktakun shells earlier this month at Scarborough Shoal, ordering...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate summons Quiboloy

Senate summons Quiboloy

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy was summoned by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to attend the next hearing after he snubbed yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Government won&rsquo;t lift a finger to help ICC

Marcos: Government won’t lift a finger to help ICC

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The government will not lift a finger to assist the International Criminal Court in its probe on the previous administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

2 hours ago
Some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses showed up to mentor MSMEs at Go...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara running for public office &lsquo;in the next elections&rsquo;

Sara running for public office ‘in the next elections’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday announced her intention to run for office in “the next elections.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with